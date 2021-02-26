Speed, volatility the biggest market changes

Setzer said bigger daily swings in prices, higher highs and lower lows, are more commonplace in the market, and it isn’t likely to change.

“What that does is makes the windows to make large sales, and sales you might want, narrower and narrower,” Setzer said. “When you see a market you like, don’t sit by and hope it gets better. Make a grain sale, or if you need a commodity, buy it.”

Volatility is also increasing as the world’s view of the U.S. crop changes as well. Setzer said the U.S. used to set the tone for markets, however with South America becoming a bigger player in the corn and soybean market, they are starting to take that spot.

“South America has rapidly replaced the United States,” Setzer said. “We see China sourcing more of their product from South America. They are producing more soybeans and corn now and creating trade pacts with foreign countries — mainly China. We are used to filling gaps now. They’ll come back to the United States, but they mostly go to South America for their needs.”