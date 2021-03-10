Sen. Ernst signs on support for repeal of 'death tax'

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, joined an effort to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, more commonly known as the death tax.
“Despite the challenges of this pandemic, Iowa’s family farmers have continued to feed and fuel the world. For most folks, farming is in their blood, and Iowans are looking forward to passing their business down to the next generation. Permanently repealing the death tax will remove the unfair burden and worry this mandate creates and help ensure the survival of our family farmers across the heartland,” said Senator Ernst, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
The Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021 has the support of the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, NFIB, the National Association of Manufacturers, the Family Business Coalition, the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition, the Policy and Taxation Group, the Associated General Contractors of America, the National Taxpayers Union, and others.