Scooter’s Coffee opens second location in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- A grand opening for a second Scooter's Coffee location, 315 Viking Plaza Drive, will take place Friday, Dec. 10. The first 100 customers will receive a free $5 gift with a purchase of $10 or more.

Scooter’s Coffee is best known for its fast drive-thru, specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries.

In addition, customers can earn 50 bonus Smiles when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

With the app, customers earn 3 “Smiles” for every dollar spent, and once they reach 180 Smiles, they earn a free drink. All customers start in the Scooter Doodle status level, with perks that include a free drink on their birthday and surprise rewards, exclusive to the mobile app only. After earning 500 Smiles, customers move into the Caramelicious status level with additional perks.

To pay with the app, customers simply need to link a credit card and tap “Pay in Stores” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, they can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app. Customers also have the option to pay with cash or a gift card and still earn loyalty through the app by using the “Scan to Earn Loyalty” Only QR code.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 20 years and has over 350 locations in 23 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations in 2021. Its signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options. Scooter’s Coffee also recently released its first-ever ready-to-drink canned flavored lattes.

