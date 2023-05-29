Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — Lauren Block has joined Schofield Chiropractic Group as an associate doctor of chiropractic.

Block is from Tripoli and completed her undergraduate work in 2019 at Clarke University in Dubuque. Most recently she received her doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport where she was trained in traditional chiropractic care including Diversified, Gonstead, Thompson Drop, Activator, and other low force therapies.

She is certified in the Webster Technique, which is specifically designed to care for the pregnant mother. She is also a member of the International Chiropractic Pediatrics Association and has a passion for caring for women through all stages of life including pregnancy and babies.

Schofield Chiropractic Group is the Cedar Valley’s most comprehensive chiropractic center for conservative pain management, according to a news release. The group is committed to improving health by reducing pain and illness without the use of invasive drugs or procedures. To learn more, go online to schofieldchiropractic.com.

Photos: Davenport apartment collapse day 2 Apartment building collapse day 2 Apartment building collapse day 2 Apartment building collapse day 2 Apartment building collapse day 2 Apartment building collapse day 2 Apartment building collapse day 2 081820-nws-bricks-004 (copy) 081820-nws-bricks-002 (copy) 081820-nws-bricks-001 (copy) 052923-qc-nws-collapse-11.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-15.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-02.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-07.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-05.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-10.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-09.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-08.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-16.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-03.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-01.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-06.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-04.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-17.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-13.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-14.jpg 052923-qc-nws-collapse-12.jpg