Ryan Shaw: Financial advisor keeps love of giving back, sports in the mix

WATERLOO -- It was about 2008 when Ryan Shaw and his wife made a decision they have not regretted.

It was a turning point when they looked at each other and asked, are we staying or going from the Cedar Valley? Should they take their career aspirations away from their hometown of Waterloo or should they make this area their home?

Looking at the pros and cons, the decision was right for them to stay, they decided, and they've never looked back.

Shaw, 39, of Waterloo, took a new job as a financial adviser at the independent firm of Financial Resource Advisors, and he and Ashley started a family and began giving back to their community.

Now in his 14th year, Shaw is a partner in FRA, which offers services on managing assets and building wealth for clients. He serves on the board of directors of the Cedar Valley Sports Commission and on the financial committee of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley. He previously served in numerous leadership functions with the Jaycees and youth hockey organization.

He credits Ashley with instilling in him the ability to give back.

"She puts others first. She's always doing for others," he said, which taught him to use that same thought process toward his clients, and also toward the community.

"It's that putting others first, being part of the solution not part of the problem. If you don't like where you live, or what's going on, then do something about it," he said.

Shaw is a native of Waterloo, and 2001 graduate of Waterloo West High, where he was a three-sport athlete in hockey, soccer and baseball.

He went to the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and jokes that he changed his major three times in the first semester before deciding that he wanted to go into business, graduating in 2005 from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business.

After his sophomore year at Iowa, he was able to get a summer internship at Financial Resource Advisors, which gave a feel for the financial services industry. After graduation, FRA's Jay Bullerman gave him the same advice he gave himself after college. Don't come back to the Cedar Valley right away. Go work at other firms elsewhere and gain some experience, "and really start to build a knowledge of the financial services" field, Shaw said.

So he did, finding a job working in the Davenport area for Ameriprise's corporate office. But the job turned out to be more of a call center than an actual financial services firm and was shut down a year later. Shaw had to make the decision of taking a job at a Chicago firm or returning to the Cedar Valley where Ashley was a student at the University of Northern Iowa.

"Chicago is a great place to visit, but it just wasn't a good fit for me to live. So I opted to come back to the Cedar Valley," he said.

After working three years for Larry Fox's Ameriprise firm in Waterloo, Shaw and Bullerman connected again, and he joined FRA.

"It just made too much sense to not be a financial adviser in the Cedar Valley with Financial Resource Advisors. If I am going to stay here, the writing was on the wall to be over there. Everything just felt right," he said, and it was the time they decided to put their roots down here.

Shaw likes using his financial background to help in his giving back to the community, and with two growing children –Tyson, 9, and Lyla, 6 – he selects community service based on family decisions. The children are active in many sports, so Shaw has been a youth coach and his hockey background has led him to the hockey organizations and coaching there as well.

His background has been helpful also in being on boards where leadership changes have occurred – the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley and the Cedar Valley Sports Commission.

He was president of the Cedar Valley Sports Commission when the sole employee and director moved on. The commission's mission is to create, attract and grow sporting events that will have a positive impact on the economy and quality of life in the entire Cedar Valley and to market the Cedar Valley as a premier destination for the events. He was involved in the hiring of a new director and helped move the group to growing revenue.

"It was just a good fit for me because it marries sports with business," he said. "It's been quite the experience."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0