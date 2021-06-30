Ron and Mary Esther Pullin not sheepish about advocating for farming, mentoring youth

Last in a series on this year’s Eight Over 80 winners.
WATERLOO — When you pull into the drive of Ron and Mary Esther Pullin’s farm, you immediately know you’re in the right place. Sheep statues and carvings greet you and adorn the yard.
They are sheep people. In fact, you might call them sheep royalty.
Sheep even played a part in bringing the couple together, meeting for the first time at the Indiana State Fair. They marked their 61st wedding anniversary in December and have reared three children.
The Pullins own and manage a nationally recognized flock of about 100 Hampshire sheep on their Waterloo farm. The family has been raising Hampshires for 95 years. The flock started with R.E. Pullin & Sons in 1926, then went to R.E.’s son, Don, and his sons. In the 1970s, Ron and his family took over.
“We’ve stuck with the Hampshires because they’re good mothers,” Ron said. “They have good production characteristics. They are bigger bodied and reach a higher weight sooner. They are good market animals.”
Both Ron and Mary Esther have put their farming experience to good use through their many volunteer roles.
The Pullins received multiple nominations for Eight Over 80 recognition.
“My parents have been mentors to countless youth throughout their lives, including serving as 4-H leaders, working with youth to develop their 4-H projects and providing room and board to youth outside the community attending Hawkeye Community College or serving as student teachers with local FFA programs. They have also served on committees supporting Hawkeye Community College, providing animals and/or expertise for educational or training programs,” wrote their daughter, Deb Pullin-Van Auken.
Diane Wolfe, Black Hawk County Youth coordinator, wrote, “Mary Esther and Ron have been active volunteers in the Black Hawk County 4-H program for many years. They have both served as superintendents in one of the most important 4-H events each year, the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair. Ron retired from his area of expertise after 43 years, and Mary Esther continues into her 33rd year.”
She noted that “the Pullins have provided leadership and guidance to judges and support to youth through education and encouragement. (They) have both held long-term seats on the Black Hawk County Fair Board, the board of directors managing the county fair and fairgrounds. Ron was on the fair board for 30 years, six of those as president. Mary Esther is entering her 43rd year on the fair board, holding the office of secretary since her first year.”
For more than two decades, the Pullins have supported Black Hawk County 4-H’s largest fundraiser, the annual omelet breakfast. Mary Esther was recognized for 50 years of continuous 4-H service in 2020. She was a 4-H leader for 20 years and served on the Black Hawk County 4-H Youth Committee for 30 years.
Wolfe wrote, “Mary Esther has committed to providing youth with opportunities to foster their independence, become leaders, engage with their communities and develop skills they can use throughout their lives. She has been instrumental in the selection of 4-H families and youth for state and county recognition awards, assisting with funding decisions and programming to further the work of 4-H in the county, and promoting positive youth development through her actions and service.”
Thomas Barnes, Association of Iowa Fairs executive director, has known the Pullins since 1997. He praised their involvement with the National Cattle Congress and Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA fairs.
“To their credit, they are still involved with both fairs today. Being involved with one fair is enough of a commitment in itself, but serving two fairs is quite an accomplishment,” he wrote in his nomination.
“In addition to his involvement with the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair, Ron has many years of dedication to the National Cattle Congress, serving in many capacities. During his service … Mary Esther was right there with him, serving wherever her talents could be best utilized. Together they have touched the lives on many 4-H youth in Iowa,” Barnes said.
The Pullins have shared their time and talents with the Association of Iowa Fairs. Ron has served as both chairman and vice chairman of the AIF’s Northeast District and Mary Esther has been the district’s secretary/treasurer for many years.
They were inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame in 2003, and the AIF Hall of Fame in 2015.
Mary Esther also is the show ring announcer in the sheep department at the Iowa State Fair.
“That has been my favorite job of all,” she said. “People have told me, ‘When we hear your voice, we know everything is all right.”
Her daughter, Pullin-Van Auken said, “She talks about the different families who are showing and teaches the newcomers. I’ve heard people say, when Mom retires, they aren’t coming back.”
Mary Esther is a vocal advocate of farming.
“I believe in volunteering,” she said. “I believe in agriculture. We feed the world. That’s what I like about it. We have neighbors helping neighbors, especially in this community. To me, this is the life. You feel like you have a purpose in life.
Mary Esther is also proud of her work with youths through 4-H.
“I tell them to have a goal for each project,” she said. “They have to make decisions and trouble shoot. It is very fulfilling to them. It teaches life skills and can lead to a career.”