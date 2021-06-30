Ron and Mary Esther Pullin not sheepish about advocating for farming, mentoring youth

Wolfe wrote, “Mary Esther has committed to providing youth with opportunities to foster their independence, become leaders, engage with their communities and develop skills they can use throughout their lives. She has been instrumental in the selection of 4-H families and youth for state and county recognition awards, assisting with funding decisions and programming to further the work of 4-H in the county, and promoting positive youth development through her actions and service.”

Thomas Barnes, Association of Iowa Fairs executive director, has known the Pullins since 1997. He praised their involvement with the National Cattle Congress and Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA fairs.

“To their credit, they are still involved with both fairs today. Being involved with one fair is enough of a commitment in itself, but serving two fairs is quite an accomplishment,” he wrote in his nomination.

“In addition to his involvement with the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair, Ron has many years of dedication to the National Cattle Congress, serving in many capacities. During his service … Mary Esther was right there with him, serving wherever her talents could be best utilized. Together they have touched the lives on many 4-H youth in Iowa,” Barnes said.