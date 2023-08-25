Ribbon cuttings Aug 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 16 Crystal Cold COURTESY PHOTO Fourth Street Bridge COURTESY PHOTO Ferguson RC COURTESY PHOTO 133rd Infantry COURTESY PHOTO The Wash Bar COURTESY PHOTO Waterloo Arena Football COURTESY PHOTO Veterans Way banners COURTESY PHOTO Cedar Falls Community Credit Union COURTESY PHOTO Realty One COURTESY PHOTO Cedar Valley Medical Specialists COURTESY PHOTO City of Cedar Falls COURTESY PHOTO Warren Transport COURTESY PHOTO Shuttleworth and Ingersoll COURTESY PHOTO Sidecar Coffee COURTESY PHOTO Box Drop COURTESY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s a look at ribbon cuttings that have taken place in the Cedar Valley in recent months. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular VGM Group celebrates 15 years of 100% employee ownership As the saying goes, two heads are better than one. But why stop there? Why not three or four? Financial adviser Corey Joens relocates to a new Cedar Falls office An advisor since 2016, Joens works for the financial services firm Edward Jones.