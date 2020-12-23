Restart growth; become crisis-proof

Many U.S. businesses have been idling since the first quarter of this year—they’re still running, but due to closings, reduced demand and an atmosphere of uncertainty, they haven’t gained the traction they had originally planned or projected to experience this year.

In fact, organizations across a broad mix of industries have confirmed that due to the economic disruption caused by COVID-19, they’ve adjusted their forecasts and budgets, and are rethinking their approach to nearly everything from marketing and business development, to new products and services, pricing and supply chain management.

A recent survey by the National Association of Manufacturers demonstrates why such adjustments may be necessary, reporting that more than 53% of members were anticipating changes to their operations and 36% expected disruption to their supply chain.

While scores of B2B companies put their hypothetical cars in neutral, some sensed potential and seized the opportunity to “thread the needle” and accelerate. At present, countless other business leaders are asking themselves, their teams and consultants two crucial questions, “Is it possible to restart growth now?” and “What can we do to protect our business from the risk of future hardship?”