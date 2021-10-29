Purvis Williams: Working hard to bridge gap for youth in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Purvis Williams is all about bringing the scales of opportunity more into balance for disadvantaged youth and individuals with special needs.

He’s involved in Project Ready Community Outreach, his own organization benefiting youth, and is a program director for REM of Iowa Community Services, helping special needs individuals.

He also initiated an “Adopt a Senior” program, designed to support graduating high school seniors through the pandemic and all the hardships it placed on seniors graduating beginning in 2020, who were largely denied a shot at a traditional in-person graduation.

“I am the founder/owner of Project Ready Community Outreach,” said Williams, 30, a native of Mississippi who moved to Iowa to join family and was educated here. “I do a lot with reaching out to the community, bridging the gap in the community.”

He’s applied for nonprofit status for the organization and is in search of a building. “We are going to be rolling out our mentoring program for youth in the community. And this building is going to have after-school programs. We’re going to work with taking them on college tours, applying for jobs, different things like that.

“For the last two years, I’ve done the Adopt a Senior program for Waterloo,” he said. “High school seniors join this Facebook group, post pictures of themselves and let the community adopt them. We host a huge open house for them for people to exchange gifts.”

He’s also done a senior parade and prom activities during the pandemic.

“We did (graduation) open houses for them in a big general location. We did a prom two years in a row; we did a senior parade for them. Just kind of giving them a sense of normalcy during this pandemic.

“We reached about 600 students within eight different counties,” he said. “It’s something I decided to do to give back to the community and make an impact in the community and work on bridging that gap within the community.”

With Project Ready Community Outreach, Williams said, “We will be going into the schools and reaching out to those students in the schools and figure out what needs to be done to better assist them to make it through school. We will have after-school programs; programs for them in the summer, mentoring, tutoring and college prep. Just get them prepared for that life after school.”

He also organized the Summer Soul Classic Parade, in conjunction with this past summer’s North End Arts and Music Fest.

“Amazing, amazing turnout,” he said. “We had 11 drill teams from all over the Midwest come in and participate.”

He’s been at REM for six years. “We work with intellectual disabilities and brain injuries. “He does residential work and operates the day habilitation center.

He saw the need for his youth work from his previous work for the Waterloo Community Schools as a behavior intervention specialist for about five years, beginning in 2008.

“They need a lot of people to advocate, support and be there for them. I wanted a program that was centered toward the youth and geared and run by the youth. The youth will create programs they think will benefit them, and we will have facilitators come in and assist that.”

He draws motivation and reward from the youth and other people he serves. “The motivation is seeing the smiles on their faces, the accomplishments they have made. Seeing that sense on their faces of ‘Hey, I did this. I succeeded at this.’ That makes it all worth it and keeps me going, keeps me wanting to do more.

“The youth of Waterloo need people to advocate for them, support them. That’s what we’re here for.”

Williams “is the definition of the heart of Waterloo,” said Tanara Wade, one of those nominating him for 20 Under 40 recognition. “He has the biggest heart for people. I have seen him go without to help someone – and give his last. I cannot wait to see what he is doing in the next five to 10 years!”

“Purvis is an exceptional and selfless man,” said co-nominator Tierra Starks. “He is very active in the community with our youth and continues to seek ways to empower them and given them a reason to be seen and heard and acknowledged in all positive aspects. He goes above and beyond for those who may think no one cares.”

Co-nominator Sherrie Jones said, “Purvis is invested in the community to have positive events and works tirelessly at it.”

“Purvis continues to put the community first in all he does,” nominator Ashley Caldwell said. “Purvis has a heart and a desire to give back to the youth and community as a whole. He is a strong leader, and one who does it from the heart, not for show or recognition.”

Williams said he can’t bridge that gap by himself. “Together we can all bridge this gap in the community and make Waterloo a better place.”

