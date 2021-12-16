 Skip to main content
Pure Vida Salon adds estheticians Serina Kellogg and Katelyn Laird

Serina Kellogg and Katelyn Laird have joined Pura Vida Salon in Cedar Falls as estheticians. Kellogg previously worked at Transcend and is a graduate of Capri College. She will be offering spa facials and makeup. Laird graduated from La’James International College and will be offering spa facials, lash extensions, brow lamentation and makeup.

serina kellogg.jpg

Kellogg
katelyn laird.jpg

Laird
