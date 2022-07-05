 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pura Vida Salon & Spa hires experienced massage therapist

Pura Vida Salon & Spa has hired Autumn Bina as a massage therapist.

Bina has 11 years experience in massage and specializes in Swedish, deep tissue massage and cupping.

