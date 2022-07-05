top story Pura Vida Salon & Spa hires experienced massage therapist Jul 5, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pura Vida Salon & Spa has hired Autumn Bina as a massage therapist.Bina has 11 years experience in massage and specializes in Swedish, deep tissue massage and cupping. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Therapist Bina Pura Vida Salon & Spa Massage Medicine Autumn Years The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Self-driving Deere tractors to be made in Waterloo WATERLOO — John Deere will begin producing a self-propelled, driverless “autonomous” tractor in Waterloo before the end of 2022, company offic… Short-staffed nursing homes change recruitment, retention practices When COVID hit, “nursing homes were suddenly the firefighters holding the tinderbox with fire all around us." The 'great resignation': Historical data, deeper analysis say it's lighter than headlines suggest The so-called “great resignation” was one of the top stories of 2021 as “record” numbers of workers reportedly quit their jobs. Once temporary because of the pandemic, more employees are working from home permanently When Diane Popelka packed up her office in March 2020, she thought it would only be for a few weeks. Popelka, the director of finance and huma… HR professionals struggle to find workers in tight job market According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, since April 2021 nearly 33 million people have left their jobs, more than a fifth of the total U.… UNI's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center supports innovators, startups The University of Northern Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (JPEC) offers support to Iowa’s entrepreneurs amid a changing workforce Not all restaurants survived the pandemic, but some new ones arose from the ashes CEDAR FALLS — It outlasted six University of Northern Iowa presidents, witnessed College Hill grow into a bustling entertainment district, and… At its core, Lincoln Savings Bank is built for growth Lincoln Savings Bank continues to grow at an unprecedented rate despite the COVID-19 pandemic.