Prepare for Red Letter Month by understanding investments

COVID-19 interrupted the world plus the IRS’s 2020 and 2021 federal income tax calendars. The IRS extended various tax filing due dates and payment deadlines during both years to give taxpayers more time. While the IRS is so far sticking with the “normal” tax due dates for 2022, it’s still possible that the Omicron (or some other) variant will eventually wreak havoc on the 2022 tax calendar, too. Stay tuned.

But even if the 2022 schedule is scrambled once again, you don’t want to miss a tax deadline. If you do, the IRS can hit you hard with penalties and interest. That’s why you should know your important dates for 2022. For most people, April 15 is the deadline to file a 2021 tax return––unless you file an application for an automatic six-month extension, which is also due on April 15!

April is an important month for more than just filing your personal tax returns to the IRS. Other investments are impacted as well, as this article will outline. Please note that this article is for informational purposes only and is not a replacement for advisor-to-client advice. Make certain to contact a tax or legal professional.

First Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)A required minimum distribution (RMD) is the amount of money that must be withdrawn from an employer-sponsored retirement plan, traditional IRA, SEP, or SIMPLE individual retirement account (IRA) by owners and qualified retirement plan participants of retirement age. For those individuals who turned 72 in 2021, April 1 is the deadline for their first withdrawal.

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA)An IRA means you can claim tax benefits for retirement savings, even if you don’t have a workplace 401(k) or you’d prefer not to use your employer-sponsored retirement account.

You can contribute up to $6,000 to a traditional or Roth IRA in 2021. And, if you’re 50 or over, you can make an extra $1,000 catch-up contribution for a total of $7,000 invested. If you haven’t yet maxed out your 2021 IRA, the IRS allows you to use these 3.5 months in 2022 to continue making your 2021 IRA contributions. The deadline is April 15, 2022.

Health Savings Accounts (HSA)If you have a qualified high-deductible health insurance plan, you probably already know about the benefits of a Health Savings Account (HSA). These allow you to set aside pretax money to cover qualified medical expenses such as monthly period supplies and blood pressure monitors.

For 2022, the maximum HSA contribution limits are $3,650 for an individual and $7,300 for family coverage. And, when you turn 55, you can increase your HSA contributions. The IRS allows a catch-up contribution of $1,000 to cover rising healthcare costs. This year you can make 2021 HSA contributions until April 15, 2022.

Also, The 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act expanded the list of HSA-eligible items. In March 2021, the IRS also added COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) to the list of qualified expenses. The current list of eligible items is now quite extensive.

Simplified Employee Pensions (SEP)SEP plans provide business owners with a way to save for retirement for themselves and their workers. Self-employed people and businesses of any size can set up this type of plan. Owners can invest money for each employee. The tax-filing and contribution deadline, as well as the final date for establishing the plan for 2021, is April 15, 2022.

529 College Savings PlansA 529 plan is a college savings plan that allows individuals to save for college on a tax-advantaged basis. State tax treatment of 529 plans is one factor to consider prior to committing to or adding to a savings plan.

In most states, December 31 is an important deadline for parents and grandparents contributing to 529 plans. However, Iowa allows until April 30, 2022 to qualify for a state tax credit or deduction related to your contribution this year.

In closing, fantastic plans are available for employees and employers to save toward their retirement years. With valuable guidance and hitting the prescribed deadlines, more financial security can be in your future.

Kelly Goreham is an Investment Advisor Representative at Financial Resource Advisors of Waterloo.

