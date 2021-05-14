Poll shows farmers' beliefs on climate change are shifting

“Farmers have experienced a lot of extreme weather since 2011, from droughts to extreme wet, and it’s likely that’s driving some of the changes in perspectives,” said Arbuckle. “Of course, farmers are closer to the weather than most folks, and that extreme weather can really make it difficult to plant, raise and harvest high-quality crops.”

Many soil and water conservation practices can help to make farm operations more resilient in the face of climate change, and the Farm Poll survey asked farmers whether they had made management changes in response to weather variability and its impacts. Most farmers reported multiple adaptation actions. The most prevalent was scouting for pests and disease, with 52% of farmers reporting a moderate or major increase in that activity. Increased use of many recommended conservation practices was common, with 43% reporting increases in use of no-till and 22% reporting an increase in use of cover crops. On the down side, 32% reported increased use of pesticides.

“Soil and water conservation practices, especially those that reduce erosion or increase organic matter and water infiltration and holding capacity, make farms more resilient,” Arbuckle said. “They protect the soil from extreme rains, and help crops cope better with dry spells.”