PEOPLE IN BUSINESS

VGM wins award
WATERLOO -- Jess Rindels of VGM has been named Employee Owner of the Year by the ESOP Association’s Iowa/Nebraska Chapter. The award honors an employee who is involved in company activities related to employee ownership, educates and motivates colleagues, promotes ownership, and takes initiative to learn about the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).
Rindels is a supervisor in the group health department of VGM’s HOMELINK division. She joined VGM in December 1998 and has held numerous roles, all related to helping patients access the healthcare they need to get well and return to the normal activities of daily living. Rindels is a native of Waterloo, where she still resides.
Tafolla joins MercyOne
WATERLOO -- MercyOne welcomes Kayla Tafolla, ARNP, to Waterloo Family Medicine. Mrs. Tafolla is a nurse practioner now accepting new patients in Suite 210 of the MercyOne Waterloo Health Plaza.
Mrs. Tafolla received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Allen College in Waterloo in 2016 and her Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner from Allen College in 2020. She was employed by Allen College as a Clinical Instructor/Registered Nurse from 2017 to 2018 and has been employed as a resource and Intensive Care Unit nurse since 2016.
Mrs. Tafolla specializes in all areas of family medicine, which include women’s health, well-exams for children and adults, and treating acute and chronic diseases.
You will find Kayla Tafolla, ARNP, at MercyOne Waterloo Family Medicine, located in the MercyOne Waterloo Health Plaza, 2710 St. Francis Drive, Suite 210. Call 319-272-5000 to schedule an appointment.
Changes in leadership
WATERLOO -- HOMELINK, along with its parent company, VGM Group, Inc., announced changes in leadership.
Effective March 29, Dave Kazynski—who has served as HOMELINK’s president since its founding, transitioned to a new role and serves as executive vice president of VGM Group, Inc. During Kazynski’s tenure, HOMELINK experienced significant growth, becoming a thriving company of over 500 employees and a leader in its industry.
With Kazynski’ s transition, there are two shifts within HOMELINK as well. Matt Waller, formerly senior vice president of sales and marketing at HOMELINK, has taken over as its president. And Tera O’Hare, formerly the chief operations officer, now serves as senior vice president for HOMELINK.
Renslow takes new
position
CEDAR FALLS -- Bryan Renslow has been promoted within Target Distribution as an Inbound Operations Manager. Bryan worked in the Target Security Department prior to his promotion. Congratulations Bryan!
Strub joins AWH/CPC
WATERLOO -- Katie Strub, MA, LMHC has been named the new Allen Women’s Health and Child Protection Center (AWH/CPC) Senior Clinic Administrator. She previously worked as Supervisor/Team Lead for the Allen Child Protection Center (ACPC) during which time Katie served as the ACPC representative on community, regional and state-wide boards. She has been instrumental in expanding ACPC services to 27 counties in Iowa and in the development of the Family Resiliency Program and will continue to advocate for women and children in her new role.