PEOPLE IN BUSINESS

VGM wins award

WATERLOO -- Jess Rindels of VGM has been named Employee Owner of the Year by the ESOP Association’s Iowa/Nebraska Chapter. The award honors an employee who is involved in company activities related to employee ownership, educates and motivates colleagues, promotes ownership, and takes initiative to learn about the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

Rindels is a supervisor in the group health department of VGM’s HOMELINK division. She joined VGM in December 1998 and has held numerous roles, all related to helping patients access the healthcare they need to get well and return to the normal activities of daily living. Rindels is a native of Waterloo, where she still resides.

Tafolla joins MercyOne

WATERLOO -- MercyOne welcomes Kayla Tafolla, ARNP, to Waterloo Family Medicine. Mrs. Tafolla is a nurse practioner now accepting new patients in Suite 210 of the MercyOne Waterloo Health Plaza.