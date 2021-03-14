People in Business

WATERLOO -- GRACE OPPERMAN, DAKOTA RUEBER and BRENNAH WEEPIE were promoted at VGM Group. Opperman has been promoted to director of finance for VGM Fulfillment. She was formerly a senior accountant in corporate accounting. Rueber has been promoted to systems administrator I in corporate IT. He was formerly an IT support specialist II. Weepie has been promoted to operations manager in VGM Homelink. She was formerly a supervisor.