People in Business

WATERLOO -- GRACE OPPERMAN, DAKOTA RUEBER and BRENNAH WEEPIE were promoted at VGM Group. Opperman has been promoted to director of finance for VGM Fulfillment. She was formerly a senior accountant in corporate accounting. Rueber has been promoted to systems administrator I in corporate IT. He was formerly an IT support specialist II. Weepie has been promoted to operations manager in VGM Homelink. She was formerly a supervisor.
HALEY RUNGE and JAKE AUSTIN have been hired as patient care coordinators for VGM Homelink.
CHELSEY THILGES has been hired by Homelink as a clinical nurse reviewer.
NICK SWEETLAND has been hired by Strategic Imaging as a mailing/data specialist.
NICK HAGEMAN and BEN BEHRENS have been hired by VGM Fulfillment as picking associates. KARI SCHWARTZ has been hired as a warehouse associate.