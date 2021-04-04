People in Business

VGM hires and promotes
WATERLOO — VGM Group announces several new hires. Tanner Pousch and Aiden Felderman have been hired by VGM Fulfillment as warehouse associates, and Lake Mauer and Dylan Else are new picking associates. Three areas have added new interns: Jason Becker in VGM Government Relations, Kassandra Kern in VGM Forbin and Felipe Alonso in corporate IT. Vonnisha Hill and Joyce Knoll are new patient care coordinators for HOMELINK. Jason Collins is Homelink’s new vice president of commercial sales.
Workplace award to CV hospice
WATERLOO — For the second year in a row, Cedar Valley Hospice has won the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – a unique distinction given to those businesses and organizations that meet rigorous standards of employee engagement and success.
“Every day we make a conscious effort to put our mission first – to enrich lives with knowledge, respect and compassionate care – for our patients, clients, families and staff,” said Cedar Valley Hospice Executive Director Michaela Vandersee. “The happiness of Cedar Valley Hospice staff is a priority and has a direct, positive impact on those we serve.”
DSB supports Denver Schools
DENVER — Denver Savings Bank donates five cents to Denver Community Schools every time one of their Cyclone Rewards debit cards is swiped. This past year, they were able to donate a total of $4,548.95.
Brad Laures, Superintendent of the Denver Community School District, shared, “We have been able to use the funds from Cyclone Rewards to purchase items for fine arts, athletics, as well as academic materials. We purchased technology equipment as well as band instruments.”
There is one other aspect to this rewards checking that isn’t typical for checking accounts. Denver Savings Bank also gives “A Dime A Time” to their customers for every debit card swipe of $10 or more. Sheridan explained, “We love that this account rewards both our customers and our school. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Dr. Rikkers joins CV Medical Specialists
WATERLOO — Dr. Andrew Rikkers, D.O., joined Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, P.C. from Wisconsin as a general surgeon at Cedar Valley General Surgery, located at United Medical Park. He has practiced for over 15 years and is experienced with Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery.
Attorney receives certification
WATERLOO — The Million Dollar Advocates Forum announces that Attorney James H. Cook of Waterloo, has been certified as a member. The forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States.
Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million dollar verdicts, awards, and settlements. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. Visit website: www.MillionDollarAdvocates.com for further details.
Peters Construction names directors
WATERLOO — Ray Starbuck been named to the Board of Directors at Peters Construction Corporation in Waterloo, IA, and Gabe Berger has been named Vice President of the Board.
Ray has been in the construction industry for over 20 years and has been with Peters Construction since 2015. He currently serves as the General Superintendent, overseeing every phase of Peters Construction’s projects.
Gabe Berger has been with Peters Construction since 2016 as Operations Manager where he is involved in several areas including Human Resources and Finance. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Management, business administration.