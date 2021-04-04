People in Business

Brad Laures, Superintendent of the Denver Community School District, shared, “We have been able to use the funds from Cyclone Rewards to purchase items for fine arts, athletics, as well as academic materials. We purchased technology equipment as well as band instruments.”

There is one other aspect to this rewards checking that isn’t typical for checking accounts. Denver Savings Bank also gives “A Dime A Time” to their customers for every debit card swipe of $10 or more. Sheridan explained, “We love that this account rewards both our customers and our school. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Dr. Rikkers joins CV Medical Specialists

WATERLOO — Dr. Andrew Rikkers, D.O., joined Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, P.C. from Wisconsin as a general surgeon at Cedar Valley General Surgery, located at United Medical Park. He has practiced for over 15 years and is experienced with Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery.

Attorney receives certification

WATERLOO — The Million Dollar Advocates Forum announces that Attorney James H. Cook of Waterloo, has been certified as a member. The forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States.