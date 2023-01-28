PEO International chapter awards first-ever scholarship

WATERLOO — P.E.O. International Chapter MR awarded a $500 scholarship on Jan. 9 to Sierra Loger, a second-year nurse training student at Allen College.
Loger has excelled with high grade point averages in high school and college. She has also been on the Dean's List and the recipient of a number of awards. Along with a full-load of classes, she works two part-time jobs.
This is the first-ever scholarship given by the 22-member Chapter MR.
Photos: Church ministers to needs of remote mining town in Norway
Svalbard Kirke member Lars-Olav Tunheim descends from Plataberget mountain during a hike in Longyearbyen, Norway, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. As climate change impacts the Svalbard archipelago faster and deeper than the rest of the world, its pastor is helping the community of miners and environmentalists grapple with transformation in this unforgiving, awe-inspiring wilderness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The Rev. Siv Limstrand is pictured at Svalbard Kirke in Longyearbyen, Norway, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Founded for and by coal miners, Svalbard Kirke is literally a beacon in the dark – its sanctuary and fireplace-warmed lounge stay open 24/7 even in winter, when the sun never rises this close to the North Pole. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The Rev. Siv Limstrand prepares for a service at Svalbard Kirke in Longyearbyen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. For the lone pastor in this fragile, starkly beautiful environment, the challenge is to fulfill the church's historical mission of ministering to those in crisis while addressing a pressing and divisive contemporary challenge. "We pray every Sunday for everyone who's affected by climate change," Limstrand said. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The Rev. Siv Limstrand walks with her rifle to the church's cabin in Bolterdalen, Norway, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. For the lone pastor in this fragile, starkly beautiful environment, the challenge is to fulfill the church's historical mission of ministering to those in crisis while addressing a pressing and divisive contemporary challenge. "We pray every Sunday for everyone who's affected by climate change," Limstrand said. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Neelu Singh holds her daughter Svalbie after a service at Svalbard Kirke in Longyearbyen, Norway, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. She and Svalbie started coming to church for the weekly "baby song hour." (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Congregants light candles during evening service at Svalbard Kirke in Longyearbyen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. As change swirls faster than the snowdrifts covering Longyearbyen's few miles of paved roads, the church's anchoring role seems poised to remain the only constant. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The Rev. Siv Limstrand celebrates evening service with congregants at Svalbard Kirke in Longyearbyen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. For the lone pastor in this fragile, starkly beautiful environment, the challenge is to fulfill the church's historical mission of ministering to those in crisis while addressing a pressing and divisive contemporary challenge. "We pray every Sunday for everyone who's affected by climate change," Limstrand said. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Coal miner Jonny Sandvoll works at the bottom of the Gruve 7 coal mine in Adventdalen, Norway, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The last Norwegian coal mine in Svalbard – an archipelago that's one of the world's fastest warming spots – was slated to close this year and only got a reprieve until 2025 because of the energy crisis driven by the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A coal miner rests in the break room at the bottom of the Gruve 7 coal mine in Adventdalen, Norway, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The last Norwegian coal mine in Svalbard – an archipelago that's one of the world's fastest warming spots – was slated to close this year and only got a reprieve until 2025 because of the energy crisis driven by the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Coal miner Elias Hagebo, 18, eats in the break room at the bottom of the Gruve 7 coal mine in Adventdalen, Norway, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The last Norwegian coal mine in Svalbard – an archipelago that's one of the world's fastest warming spots – was slated to close this year and only got a reprieve until 2025 because of the energy crisis driven by the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A man walks down a street in Barentsburg, Norway, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. About 350 miners working for Russia's Arctic mining company live with their families in this village, which sits by a fjord 37 miles (60 kilometers) from Svalbard's main town of Longyearbyen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Coal miners refill a machine with oil at the bottom of the Gruve 7 coal mine in Adventdalen, Norway, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The last Norwegian coal mine in Svalbard – an archipelago that's one of the world's fastest warming spots – was slated to close this year and only got a reprieve until 2025 because of the energy crisis driven by the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Retired miners gather together at a coffee shop in Longyearbyen, Norway, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The Rev. Siv Limstrand speaks next to a translator, Stein-Magne Wiik, during a Christmas performance at the Barentsburg school in Barentsburg, Norway, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
'Merry Christmas' is written on the wall in Norwegian at the bottom of the Gruve 7 coal mine in Adventdalen, Norway, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The last Norwegian coal mine in Svalbard – an archipelago that's one of the world's fastest warming spots – was slated to close this year and only got a reprieve until 2025 because of the energy crisis driven by the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Neelu Singh and Shridhar Jawak walk home with their daughter Svalbie after a service at Svalbard Kirke in Longyearbyen, Norway, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. "You feel connected with the community and get a chance to be social," said Singh, who believes hers was the only Indian family in Longyearbyen when they moved here four years ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The Rev. Siv Limstrand lights candles at the church's cabin in Bolterdalen, Norway, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The cabin is used for retreats and church groups. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Reindeer graze along the streets of Longyearbyen, Norway, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Tourists take pictures with a stuffed polar bear upon arriving to Longyearbyen airport, Norway, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A sign signals the danger of polar bears at the edge of Longyearbyen, Norway, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. To go anywhere beyond the limits of Longyearbyen, people are advised to have protection, like a flare gun and firearm, a warning that locals take very seriously. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
An aurora is pictured during a long exposure in Longyearbyen, Norway, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. As climate change impacts the Svalbard archipelago faster and deeper than the rest of the world, its pastor is helping the community of miners and environmentalists grapple with transformation in this unforgiving, awe-inspiring wilderness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A light glows from the foot of a grave at the cemetery in Longyearbyen, Norway, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The cemetery, established in 1917 for miners -- at least 124 died on duty since then -- is now considered in the "danger zone" from increasing avalanches and landslides. A new burial ground is in the works, though the approximately 30 old graves will not be moved, the Rev. Liv Simstrand said. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A Svalbard rock ptarmigan waddles through the snow in Longyearbyen, Norway, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. "Plants, animals, birds, the whole ecosystem is changing," said Kim Holmén of the Norwegian Polar Institute, who has researched environment and climate in Svalbard for decades. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
