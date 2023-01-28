 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PEO International chapter awards first-ever scholarship

Sierra Loger scholarship

Sierra Loger receives a $500 scholarship Jan. 9 from Kathy Jones, president of Chapter MR of P.E.O. International.

WATERLOO — P.E.O. International Chapter MR awarded a $500 scholarship on Jan. 9 to Sierra Loger, a second-year nurse training student at Allen College.

Loger has excelled with high grade point averages in high school and college. She has also been on the Dean's List and the recipient of a number of awards. Along with a full-load of classes, she works two part-time jobs.

This is the first-ever scholarship given by the 22-member Chapter MR.

