PDCM Insurance announces new hire, HRConnect intern

PDCM Insurance has hired Heather Brown as employee benefits account manager. She previously was team lead at VGM.

Heather will be responsible for assisting clients by answering questions about their benefits, communicating with the Employee Benefits team and finding smarter solutions. Heather lives in Waterloo with her husband and two children, Avani and Ford. Their family also has an old English sheepdog named Major.

Megan Gunderson, an HRConnect intern, started her internship with PDCM in May, and she will be working on several HRConnect projects and learning about how this division serves our clients.

She is most looking forward to learning more about the policies and procedures that our HRConnect team helps clients to implement in their own businesses.

Megan is a Cedar Falls native and current University of Northern Iowa senior studying human resource management. Her family still lives in Cedar Falls, including her two younger sisters and four family dogs. Outside of work, Megan enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active through yoga and walks, and being outdoors – especially kayaking and boating.