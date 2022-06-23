Not all restaurants survived the pandemic, but some new ones arose from the ashes

CEDAR FALLS — It outlasted six University of Northern Iowa presidents, witnessed College Hill grow into a bustling entertainment district, and saw an untold number of neighboring businesses come and go over its more than 50 years in existence. But a pandemic ultimately sealed its fate.

The Other Place, known to locals as “The OP,” closed its original location, founded in 1970 at 2214 College St. in Cedar Falls, late last year.

“At the end of the day, it’s sad, and we’re reeling from it, but it’s a decision that had to be made,” said Darren Corson, a partner in the group that owns The OP. “Our business wasn’t sustainable anymore.”

Corson said “everybody in the world” is facing similar circumstances because of the pandemic. He said The OP “couldn’t get enough people to work during the daytime.”

Of all types of businesses, no industry has been hammered harder than restaurants and food service. Around 80,000 workers in Iowa found themselves suddenly unemployed when restaurants were forced to close in-person dining, and restaurant owners themselves found themselves in brand-new, financially terrifying territory.

Barred from opening their doors in March and April of 2020 in Iowa, the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants that wanted to survive had to quickly pivot to take out and delivery orders, whether they were ready or not.

Spicoli’s Grill on University Avenue was one of the first to hang up their aprons.

“We are effectively out of business as a bar and restaurant,” Spicoli’s owners said in May 2020, noting they would be giving away tables and stools from the establishment in the coming days for “donations to our museum fund.”

Wishbone Restaurant, at 201 West 18th St. since 1963, was closed by an arson fire in March 2020, not COVID. But the pandemic made renovation financially impossible. The owners made the “difficult decision” they would not reopen in June of last year.

“We would like to thank all patrons and employees for helping us become a great, successful restaurant,” read the post, which was shared hundreds of times. “With the economy the way it is, it’s just not feasible for us to re-open.”

When coronavirus cases surged again, Gov. Kim Reynolds again ordered bars to close for another month in college-town counties, Black Hawk County included.

Differing guidelines about COVID-19 from national, state and local officials made it difficult for restaurant owners like Jeani Johnson to please all her customers at Highway 63 Diner on Sergeant Road. Some worried about dining in, while others urged Johnson’s staff to take their masks off.

“It was just every day watching the news and seeing what the new proclamation would say or what restrictions were for that time or that day,” Johnson said in a Courier article from that time.

Others, like Alexander Hottle with Verve Kombucha Kitchen & Bar, found themselves operating new restaurants — already a tough prospect — in circumstances they couldn’t have planned for. Verve opened in August 2019 at the Cedar Valley Riverloop Public Market space.

“It’s a season we hope to look back on and say, ‘Hey, that season was tough, and we’re really glad that we made it through,’” Hottle told The Courier at the time.

But while Highway 63 Diner continues, Verve — at least its restaurant portion — didn’t survive the pandemic, pivoting to private events and kombucha making only “for the time being,” its owners said in a Facebook post Jan. 21.

It wasn’t the only one to do so: Galleria de Paco, at 620 Commercial St. in downtown Waterloo since 2006, closed its restaurant and reopened as Cappella Magna, a private events center, last fall. But economics wasn’t the reason, said co-owner Paco Rosic.

“After COVID hit, I was happy to be closed, to be honest with you, because I was burned out,” Rosic, whose world-famous Sistine Chapel recreation adorns the walls and ceiling, said. “When we were open, I didn’t produce a lot of work, paintings. ... I was stuck here in the kitchen.”

Still, more restaurants have opened in downtown Waterloo than closed.

Doughy Joey’s, a longtime downtown staple that closed in Waterloo in 2014 after opening a Cedar Falls location, returned to its iconic brick-facade corner at Jefferson and West Fourth last summer. When Here’s What’s Poppin’ shuttered, Hungry Charlie’s moved into its space. And GR Kitchen and Taps, a Ground Round concept restaurant, filled in at the new Best Western Plus Executive Residency remodel last summer as well.

“We just decided the Ground Round had a good name in town,” said general partner Rod Lundquist said. He noted new pandemic buying habits were considered: “They pared down, geared toward the millennials and to the new buying patterns, and came up with this.”

