Northern Iowa agronomists share concerns for this year's corn crop

AMES — Terry Basol of Nashua, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist for Region 4, and Matt Schnabel, superintendent for the ISU’s Northern Iowa Research Farm at Kanawha, shared some of their insights into some practices corn producers can implement to increase production, and protect their corn crop this season.

“This last year, I saw more corn rootworm challenges than in prior years in my region,” said Basol. “Corn rootworms are becoming resistant to the Bt-trait in corn, particularly where it’s corn on corn.

Basol’s Region 4 covers eight counties starting at the northern Iowa border and extending south to central Iowa. “We are seeing some problems even where there is a corn-soybean rotation. Definitely keep an eye out for it,” he advised.

“Some producers have attempted to spray adult beetles, but itcan be very hard to effectively control the females because of the sensitive timing needed in applying an insecticide. We caution the use of this practice. Farmers need to be scouting their fields, but there is little that can be done the year the corn rootworm is spotted,” Basol said.

Studying the drought monitor for his region, which includes Mitchell, Howard and Floyd counties, Basol said, “About two thirds of my northern Iowa area is abnormally dry, a smaller area is even drier. We still need good moisture before we get into the fields to plant.”

One of the newest pathogens that Basol is concerned about is tar spot fungus. “We have seen a fair amount of Tar Spot on the east side of the state. It has spread from Illinois through weather events, such as storms and high winds,” he explained.

The fungus attaches itself to corn leaves and deceases photosynthesis, which keeps corn kernels from developing as they normally would. It can also cause corn stalk integrity/lodging issues.

“Conditions favorable to the disease are temps of 60 to 70 degrees, over 75 percent humidity and moisture staying on corn leaves for more than seven hours. We have seen losses of up to 50 bushel to the acre or more for severe infestations.”

To curb the fungus Basol suggested “applying fungicide from the V-2 to R-2 growth stages of the corn plant, the most widely used protection against the disease. If the disease shows up early, you might have to apply fungicide earlier. Applying fungicides at the right time is essential. These fungicides can be applied by air or by a ground rig. There is an app called Tar Spotter that helps to determine the timing of application. Crop rotations will help to decrease the inoculums in the field.

“Producers need to be scouting their corn fields weekly and maybe every three days if weather condition are favorable for the fungus. The way for a producer to detect the disease is to rub one’s finger over black spots on the corn leaf. If the raised black spots won’t rub off, it is a good sign tar spot fungus is on the plant. Farmers should then check with local agronomist to confirm if the disease is present.”

Matt Schnabel said he hasn’t seen tar spot fungus at the Northern Research farm at Kanawha, although he recognizes the disease is slowly working its way from Eastern Iowa to Western Iowa, and the fungus has been spotted to some degree in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“Since 1952 the farm has been researching crop rotations using the various crops of corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and oats. We have been using various units of nitrogen (80, 160, 240 units of Nitrogen per acre). Typically we find that crop rotations produce the highest yields, while using the same units of nitrogen. Our decades of research have shown the more diverse the crop rotation, the lower input costs,” said Schnabel. “At our farm during the 2021 growing season, there was little corn disease, or insect problems.”

He said ongoing research using nitrogen and sulfur, shows that sulfur applied as gypsum had a positive effect on corn yields.

Researchers on the farm have been turning their attention to the effect that cover crops can have on corn production. “In 2021 we experimented with inter-seeding (drilling) cover crops between corn rows in June, when the corn plants were at the V-5 and V-8 stages. We did this so there would be more cover crop growth before winter,” said Schnabel.

“It wasn’t a heavy seeding, and we used more shade tolerant species of cover crops for the research. One of the important results we found was there was no evidence of yield differential between where there was no cover crop.”

The farm is also beginning to do trials on harvesting timing, which is a popular conversation among corn producers. The research centers around whether there is an advantage to combining corn earlier with higher moisture content, or to allow corn to dry down in the field.

The research considered both ears dropped, and lodging of stalks when corn was left to dry in the field. “We did trails harvesting corn at different moisture levels to find if harvesting earlier is better and more profitable.” said Schnabel.

The hard data for this and other trials will be released at the March Northern Iowa Research Association meeting.

