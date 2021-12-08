National Insurance Agency Merger Announced

FOREST CITY -- Two Iowa-based insurance agencies have announced they will join the Scali Insurance Group, based in Arizona. The acquisition includes FCIS Insurance and related brands, as well as Donat Insurance. FCIS Insurance & Donat Insurance will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Scali Insurance Group.

Courtney Wooge, President and owner of FCIS Insurance & Donat Insurance, will become an equity owner and serve as managing director of the new group. He will continue in his current role as president of the insurance agencies.

“I am excited to join the Scali Insurance Group and look forward to growing our combined company throughout the country,” said Wooge. “Terry Scali has been a national leader in the insurance industry and this opportunity to work with him to grow our group is something I couldn’t pass up.”

Scali was an Executive Board member and Executive Vice President of NFP Corp as well as CEO of NFP P&C, Inc. before leaving that post in 2020. NFP is one of the largest insurance brokerage companies in the United States. “Having FCIS Insurance and Donat Insurance join us provides our group a strong presence in the recreational vehicle insurance and event insurance industry. We are pleased to have Courtney leading our group in the future,” said Scali..

Wooge said there won’t be any changes in the operations or focus of his current companies. He added that all personnel will remain in their current roles, and they continue to seek additional individuals to join their teams in Forest City, Iowa, Collingswood, N.J., and Tomah, Wis.

FCIS Insurance is headquartered in Forest City and is an independent insurance agency that is also a national leader in RV Insurance. Donat Insurance is a national expert in the events and attractions industry.

