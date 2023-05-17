WATERLOO — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announced Jodi Minard as Commercial Loan Officer serving local business customer in Heartland Bank's Iowa markets.

Minard has been with the bank for just over nine months and has already made a significant impact on the organization. Jodi brings a unique perspective to her new role, having spent most of her career on the other side of commercial lending as a business owner and real estate investor.

Minard holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Iowa and is actively involved in the community, serving as a board member for the Waterloo Schools Foundation and serving as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate Coach.

Minard has formerly served as a board member for the Iowa Chiropractic Education and Research Foundation and committee chairperson for Junior League. She has 3 children: Scarlet, Zach, and Lauren.

