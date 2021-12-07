Mike Schick promoted to Cedar Valley Regional Lending Leader at Lincoln Savings Bank

CEDAR VALLEY -- Mike Schick has been promoted to Cedar Valley Regional Lending Leader for Lincoln Savings Bank (LSB).

In 2010, Schick joined LSB to help launch the Mortgage division of the bank, where he spent nine years leading the department. In 2012, he moved from the Cedar Valley to the Des Moines market to help establish the bank footprint in Clive, Adel and Ankeny.

During his time in Des Moines, he was the Market Leader for five years and served on the Des Moines Advisory Board. In 2017, he assumed the role of Director of Sales and moved back to the Cedar Valley, where he helped establish the Cedar Valley, North and South Rural Leadership Teams as well as the Sales Leadership Team.

Schick now has over 20 years’ experience in the financial industry and has played a valuable role in the growth of LSB. Through his new position, he will be responsible for expanding the LSB footprint in the Cedar Valley by growing the team, retaining and adding new customers.

He is excited for the opportunity to engage with the team to serve the needs of current customers as well as adding new relationships to the LSB family.

“I’m passionate about the Cedar Valley," said Schick. “I value relationships, I like helping people and I love to see things grow, so for me this was a perfect fit.”

Being active in the communities LSB serves is important to Schick. Providing financial resources as well as physical resources through volunteering helps to enhance the areas within LSB’s footprint. Schick grew up in Reinbeck, then attended Wartburg College. He has been married to his wife, Jennifer, for 40 years, and had three children and eight grandchildren, with another on the way. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, trapshooting, cycling, golfing, and smoking and grilling foods.

