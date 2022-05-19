Mary Duvall named vice president for development at Luther College

DECORAH -- The president of Luther College appointed Mary Duvall as vice president for development. Duvall will provide leadership and mentoring to staff in the offices of development, alumni relations and the Career Center.
“There is something truly special about Luther,” said Duvall. “The care and passion for this place is clear and I've witnessed first-hand the transformational power of Luther connections and a liberal arts education."
Duvall previously worked at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington.