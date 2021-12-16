Marisa Meyers has been hired as a Senior Administrative Assistant for Vital Financial Services. She will be responsible for providing administrative support to the executive level management such as scheduling, reporting, and assisting in projects. Meyers has received a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and has worked in the finance industry for 21 years.
Marisa Meyers joins Vital Financial Services
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO -- Autumn Hurley (Consulting Services) will be promoted to Partner/Owner effective Jan. 1, 2022 at RSM US LLP in the firm’s Waterloo,…
National Insurance Agency Merger Announced
CEDAR FALLS -- A grand opening for a second Scooter's Coffee location, 315 Viking Plaza Drive, will take place Friday, Dec. 10. The first 100 …
Steve Dilger, customer service manager, is retiring from United Equipment Accessories Inc., after 40 years of service.
It is her philosophy that blessings flow out. The more you are blessed, the more you bless others.
Dennis Curtis has been named Employee Benefits Producer at PDCM Insurance.
While opportunities continue to grow for female entrepreneurs, women-owned businesses are still in the minority, and women still face many cha…
CEDAR FALLS -- Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping Cedar Valley is proud to recognize three instructors who have earned national certifications to c…