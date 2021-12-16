 Skip to main content
Marisa Meyers joins Vital Financial Services

Marisa Meyers has been hired as a Senior Administrative Assistant for Vital Financial Services. She will be responsible for providing administrative support to the executive level management such as scheduling, reporting, and assisting in projects. Meyers has received a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and has worked in the finance industry for 21 years.

Meyers.Marisa .jpg

Meyers 
