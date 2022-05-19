 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Savings Banks earns top spot for small business lending, hires new employees

  • Updated
Lincoln Savings Bank earned the top spot for small business lending in Iowa.

LSB also earned the top lender spot for women-owned businesses, and the second spot for minority-owned, veteran-owned, small business start-ups and exporting. 

They also hired three new employees.

Carroll.Kimberlie.unsecure (2).jpg

Kimberlie Carroll was hired as aloan operation manager. She will be responsible for the oversight of loan servicing and loan processing teams, as well as developing structure and processes for the department.

Schuett.Greg.unsecure (2).jpg

Greg Schuett was hired as a data director. He will lead the build out of people, processes and technology.

Pate.Alex.unsecure (2).jpg

Alex Pate was hired as a project management and continuous process improvement manager. He will be responsible for leading the project management team and building a new department.

