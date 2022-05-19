Lincoln Savings Banks earns top spot for small business lending, hires new employees

Lincoln Savings Bank earned the top spot for small business lending in Iowa.

LSB also earned the top lender spot for women-owned businesses, and the second spot for minority-owned, veteran-owned, small business start-ups and exporting.

They also hired three new employees.

Kimberlie Carroll was hired as aloan operation manager. She will be responsible for the oversight of loan servicing and loan processing teams, as well as developing structure and processes for the department.

Greg Schuett was hired as a data director. He will lead the build out of people, processes and technology.

Alex Pate was hired as a project management and continuous process improvement manager. He will be responsible for leading the project management team and building a new department.

