Lincoln Savings Bank announces recent new hires

Lincoln Savings Bank has announced several new hires.

Tammy Foster has been hired as a mortgage underwriter for Lincoln Savings Bank. From Milan, Il, Foster earned an associate’s degree in general studies and has over 20 years of experience in the field. She began her career as teller for a small bank in Davenport and transitioned into the mortgage department shortly after.

Bri Combs has been hired as a customer service associate at the Lincoln Savings Bank downtown Cedar Falls branch. Combs attended the University of Northern Iowa and received a bachelor’s degree in athletic training. Through her role she will be responsible for processing transactions and providing frontline teller services to customers who visit the branch.

Yachira Ostolaza-Royer has been hired as an ERM & Model Governance senior manager for Lincoln Savings Bank. From Alabama, Ostolaza-Royer has a bachelor's degree in management and over 11 years’ experience. She will assist with the implementation of Risk programs and policies, support the ongoing expansion of the ERM Program, and lead efforts to expand model risk governance routines.

Gil Jones has been hired as a senior project manager for Lincoln Savings Bank. From Birmingham, AL, Jones has a degree in business systems and programming from Herzing University and Finance and over 35 years’ experience in the financial industry. Through his role he will prepare, execute, develop and communicate project plans to ensure deliverables are met.

