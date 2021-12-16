Lincoln Savings Bank adds new hires at numerous locations

Lincoln Savings Bank has added several new hires to their roster at various locations.

Megan Gleason has been hired as a Project Manager at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Gleason graduated from Wartburg with a BA in Communications and University of Northern Iowa with a MA in Post-Secondary Education: Student Affairs. She will be responsible for working with all areas of business to bring in new processes or update existing procedures.

Tylasia Anderson has been hired as a Customer Service Associate at the Lincoln Savings Bank Waterloo Tower Park branch. Anderson, from Waterloo, is new to the finance industry and is excited to interact with people within the community. As a CSA she will process customer transactions, balance teller drawer, vault and ATM, and perform administrative duties as needed.

Betsy Horstman has been hired as an Executive Assistant at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Horstman attended University of Northern Iowa where she studied Communication Studies and has experience working in HR and Office/Admin. She will be responsible for assisting the CEO and Chief of Staff with tasks, meetings, schedules and helping facilitate events for the bank.

Julie Ball has been hired as a Financial Intelligence Analyst at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Ball has earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminology from the University of Northern Iowa and has been a Reserve Police Officer for the Waterloo Police Department since January 2015. She will be responsible for the completion of daily efforts to ensure the bank is compliant with BSA/AML, OFAC, Identity Theft, and Fraud programs.

Alexander Pietan has been hired as an LSBX Operations Specialist at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Pietan studied Business Management at the University of Northern Iowa and has been in the financial industry since the age of eighteen. As an Ops Specialist he will be responsible for providing support to the LSBX Operations Department through data input, customer maintenance, transaction disputes, and movement of funds for LSB’s Fintech partners.

Alex Demkiw has been hired as an SBA Commercial Lender at Lincoln Savings Bank’s downtown Cedar Falls branch. Demkiw has a Bachelor’s degree in International Marketing from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI and has been in the financial industry for over twenty years. He will serve as part of LSB’s Government Guaranteed Lending department and work with commercial borrowers on USDA and SBA-7a loans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0