Lee Enterprises and Amazon Advertising offer Over The Top video service

DAVENPORT -- Lee Enterprises and Amazon Advertising are working together to provide Over The Top video services, according to an announcement from the media companies.

OTT will provide 35,000 local business advertisers with video streaming capabilities to directly reach consumers through video services and internet devices.

Businesses will have access to inventory from IMDb TV, Twitch, network and broadcaster apps, and Amazon’s News app. Amazon OTT and Twitch draw 120 million U.S. viewers per month.

Lee President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray said that the opportunity exemplifies Lee’s commitment to delivering “powerful solutions.”

“Amazon Advertising has a compelling presence in the OTT space, and combined with our strong sales culture, deep connections to local advertisers, and our full-service national agency, Amplified, it represents great opportunity for both companies,” Mowbray said.

The Courier is owned by Lee Enterprises.

