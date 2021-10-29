Kyle Clabby-Kane: Service, dedication to others part of all facets of his life

WATERLOO -- Kyle Clabby-Kane makes a lasting impression.

That’s likely because he exudes care for others and hard-working professionalism, says 20 Under 40 nominator Niki Litzel.

“Since joining his team, I have watched him work tirelessly and selflessly not only for the good of (Iowa Workforce Development), but (also) for those under his leadership,” said Litzel.

Service and dedication to others is something Clabby-Kane, 38, tries to bring into all facets of his life. His is program coordinator for Iowa Workforce Development.

He started his career at Starbucks, working at the first Cedar Falls location and eventually becoming manager. After eight years there, he took a position at Target, working in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.

Clabby-Kane went on to guest experience manager at Isle of Capri Casino, a role in which he recruited staff. This helped prepare him for his current job at Iowa Workforce Development, where he’s worked since 2016.

While working full time, Clabby-Kane also attended Upper Iowa University, pursuing a degree in accounting. Despite his packed schedule, he sought volunteer opportunities.

“I don’t think about what I can’t do or that I’m too busy,” he said. “We can’t do everything, but we can do something.

“Life puts you on a path where you see there’s a need,” Clabby-Kane added. “Saying ‘no’ is hard. I like to have a full plate, and I have learned to keep my plate from overflowing.”

Clabby-Kane is sure to make time for family.

“Kyle, along with his husband Chris, have fostered several children, providing them a healthy, safe environment in which to grow and prosper,” noted nominator Mike Tyer.

Clabby-Kane and his husband viewed fostering as a natural fit for their desire to start a family.

“It’s been a great experience – fun to see kids grow and come out of their shells,” said Clabby-Kane. “We both knew there were kids in our community who needed a safe place to live, and we wanted to provide that for them.”

The couple also knew they’d eventually provide a “forever family” when the opportunity presented itself.

“We had heard others talk about knowing when it’s the right time to adopt – that the opportunity presents itself, and you’ll just know. We wondered how we’d know,” Clabby-Kane recalled.

Then he and his husband had “that feeling.” After experiencing the overwhelming sense that the time and circumstances were right, they adopted their children.

“It’s hard to explain; everyone says you’ll just know,” he said. “It’s true; you just know in your heart when it’s right.”

That combination of head and heart follows Clabby-Kane into the workplace, said Litzel. He leads by example and seeks to help others.

“It makes me proud to know I work under a manager who exemplifies this each and every day,” she explained. “He is very considerate and compassionate for others and understands where people are in their lives.”

Kate Elliot agreed. She worked for Clabby-Kane when he was manager at Starbucks.

“He made sure he was open and available to all who worked for him, and he never asked employees to do what he wouldn’t do himself,” Elliot recalled. “He was a model for servant leadership.”

Clabby-Kane also stressed the importance of community service through volunteerism and financial support. “Our relationship may have graduated from employer and employee to friends, but I still look to Kyle for advice and help,” said Elliot.

Tyer has served on a variety of committees with Clabby-Kane over the years. Clabby-Kane’s willingness to help others is driven his love of the Cedar Valley.

“Kyle is kind, smart and the kind of person we’d all be lucky to work with, and we’re very fortunate to have him in our community,” said Tyer.

Nominator Shelly Smith lauded Clabby-Kane for his business acumen, positivity and ingenuity. She met him when she was executive director of Family & Children’s Council of Northeast Iowa. Clabby-Kane served the group’s board of directors as a member of the Finance Committee.

“In the first month on the job, I discovered agency funds were not sufficient to cover the next payroll,” she recalls. “Kyle jumped into action and taught me how to create a report using data from the past two years to project monthly income and expenses.”

This led to two new fundraising events and helped solicit funds from existing donors, Smith added.

“After two years of (Kyle’s) leadership, the agency not only was solvent, but it had built up three months’ worth of operating expenses in the savings account,” noted Smith. “Kyle is a problem-solver that has served the Family & Children’s Council as well as other organizations.”

