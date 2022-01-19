 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KMCH adds new team members for Manchester radio station

  • 0
KMCH Radio .jpg

MANCHESTER -- Coloff Media Station Mix 94.7 KMCH is adding two full-time team members to their on-the-air line-up. Justin Roberts has been selected as the new Morning Show host and farm director. Jon Swisher will be joining KMCH full-time after working part-time for the company for many years. Swisher will continue as sports director and play-by-play announcer, while adding part-time marketing consultant and video editor to his duties.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News