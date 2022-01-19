MANCHESTER -- Coloff Media Station Mix 94.7 KMCH is adding two full-time team members to their on-the-air line-up. Justin Roberts has been selected as the new Morning Show host and farm director. Jon Swisher will be joining KMCH full-time after working part-time for the company for many years. Swisher will continue as sports director and play-by-play announcer, while adding part-time marketing consultant and video editor to his duties.
KMCH adds new team members for Manchester radio station
