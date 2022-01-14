 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Julie Versluis joins Waverly's Fidelity Bank & Trust as vice president and trust officer

  • 0
Julie Verslius

Verslius

 BO ELLISON PHOTO

WAVERLY -- Dan Zitelman, president of Fidelity Bank & Trust, recently announced Julie Versluis, certified trust and financial advisor, has joined their staff as vice president and trust officer.

Versluis is a graduate of Cannon Trust School, Cannon Financial Institute and Schools of Banking Trust School in Topeka, Kan. She graduated from Kirkwood Community College with an associate of arts degree in legal assistant/paralegal studies and has 24 years of trust experience.

She is a member of the Institute of Certified Bankers, Iowa Association of Paralegals, a past member of Black Hawk County Estate Planning Council, a past president and current board member of the Iowa Trust Association, and a past member of Substitute Decision Maker Task Force of the State of Iowa (2012).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News