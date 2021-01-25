Jordan Alborn joins Waterloo Ameriprise Financial

Jordan Alborn has joined the Waterloo office of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., as a financial advisor. He is joining Discerning Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice.

The office is located at 3404 Midway Drive.

Alborn has 14 years of experience in the financial services industry. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Finance.

Discerning Wealth provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0