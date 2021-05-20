Iowa entrepreneurs develop Farmmee app that connects farmers to each other

Every farmer knows what it’s like to see a storm on the horizon with acres of crop to harvest before it hits. They also know the time-robbing impacts of breakdowns. Finding help quickly can be hard.

Not anymore. Farmmee solves dilemmas like this and more by quickly connecting farmers with farmers to solve immediate challenges. The app provides a robust collaboration network that lets farmers seek services by other farmers and also lets farmers offer their services to other farmers.

Becky McCrea, Waukee; Cindy Rockwell, Carlisle; and Molly Woodruff, Indianola; are tech industry veterans who developed Farmmee.

“There are gaps in farming communities when it comes to connecting farmers to farmers,” Woodruff, CEO and farmer, says. “Farmers consistently tell us their biggest need, or gap, is when their equipment breaks down or when they need extra equipment quickly. It is inefficient and hard to find help, especially because they’re working with tight timelines.