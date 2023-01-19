Inclusion Connection and VGM Collaborate to Win a Video Award

WATERLOO — On Nov 17, the American Dream Employment Network, a division of the National Disability Institute, presented Inclusion Connection as the winner of its best success story video competition.

The video features VGM employee Patrick Mosser who, through Inclusion Connection, participates in the Ticket to Work program. This is a Social Security Administration program that connects job seekers with disabilities to free employment services.

It’s through this program that Inclusion Connection was able to help match Patrick with an ideal employer in VGM Fulfillment. Since joining the VGM team, Mosser has not only become a star performer, he has had a profound and positive impact on the team and the culture. Watch the award-winning video here.

“We are so proud of Patrick and his achievements, and we are honored to be recognized alongside him,” said Lindsay Hess, executive director at Inclusion Connection. “At Inclusion Connection, our goal is to build partnerships with businesses of all sizes in all industries. These relationships connect employees and employers to find perfect matches for long-term employment success by tapping into the skills and talents of individuals served by Inclusion Connection.”

When Inclusion Connection reached out to VGM about creating a video, VGM immediately wanted to help tell the story. The award-winning team at Moxie, a full-service marketing and event agency and division of VGM Group, Inc., was brought in to capture interviews and video footage and put it all together. NDI noted that the video portrayed a powerful story of partnership, showcasing the positive impact Ticket to Work has on job seekers with disabilities and the community.

The collaborative efforts put toward producing the video are indicative of the greater partnership between Inclusion Connection and VGM Group. Both organizations are dedicated to making a difference in the communities they serve.

“We are proud to be able to partner with Inclusion Connection,” said Sara Laures, chief people officer for VGM Group, Inc. “At VGM, we believe everyone deserves opportunity equity and a place where they can feel they belong. Patrick is an inspiration to all of his fellow employee owners and to the community. And we look forward to a bright future working with Inclusion Connection and highlighting even more success stories.”

To learn more about Inclusion Connection and the work it does to serve people with disabilities in the Cedar Valley, visit www.inclusionconnection.org.

