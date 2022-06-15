HR professionals struggle to find workers in tight job market

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, since April 2021 nearly 33 million people have left their jobs, more than a fifth of the total U.S. workforce.

While the situation has been good for workers, driving up wages and creating new opportunities, the competition to attract and retain employees has been a challenge for one group in particular — human resource professionals.

“Hiring is a struggle for companies of all sizes right now,” said Lauren Mork, HR consultant with PDCM Insurance and president of the Cedar Valley Society for Human Resource Management.

More than 40% of U.S. workers were actively searching for a new job or planning to do so when the Society for Human Resource Management conducted a survey released in September. The most common reasons employees gave for leaving include:

Better compensation (53% of respondents).

Better work/life balance (42%).

Better benefits (36%).

Career advancement opportunities (33%).

Desire to make a career change (33%).

But a recent article by Ben Casselman at The New York Times reported low-wage workers in the leisure and hospitality sectors are quitting at the highest rate. In November alone, a record-breaking 1 million such workers left their jobs. And that was before omicron started surging.

The story is much the same in the Cedar Valley.

“Lots of companies are having trouble finding employees right now, especially in customer service jobs — retail, restaurants, call centers,” said Mork.

The pandemic definitely has played a role.

“People who who were maybe on the front lines, in those essential positions, don’t want to be in those positions anymore, and they’re looking for work elsewhere,” Mork said.

Those jobs are lower paying — $15 and hour or less — which makes them harder to fill.

Tight job marketOne reason for that struggle is Iowa’s low unemployment rate.

Iowa’s jobless rate fell to 3.5% in December, according to Iowa Workforce Development. That was down from November’s 3.7% rate, meaning 5,200 more people found jobs. The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly.

With employers competing for workers, workers are able to negotiate more favorable terms when looking for a job.

“There are a lot of workers looking to capitalize on higher wages,” Mork said.

That means working harder to find employees. Local companies are paying sign-on and retention bonuses, many as high as $7,000 for skilled labor positions. Dalton Plumbing and Heating in Cedar Falls has a sign outside its Nordic Drive facility touting a $15,000 sign-on bonus for journeymen plumbers and electricians.

“At this point anything goes. You have to try anything you can to get people in the door,” Mork said.

Parents and pandemicThe virus has affected parents greatly, and often it’s mothers bearing the brunt. With children home from school due to COVID precautions, many families struggle to find child care.

“Many moms have had to leave the workforce entirely,” Mork said.

Some people are staying home to take care of parents too. Workers are seeking more flexibility, whether that means working from home or arranging more adaptable work schedules.

“If it has to be done in person, they have to figure out what benefits and what salary work to get people to come there and work in person the whole time,” Mork said.

What does the “Great Resignation” bode for the future? For the time being, workers find themselves with the upper hand.

“We’re going to see it until companies figure out how to be competitive,” Mork said.

All the anglesFor Steve Sesterhenn, vice president of human resources at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital, it’s a challenge that must be tackled from several angles and in all departments.

“I think we’re more worried about overall retention. We have a real good philosophy here about well-being for our employees, so we’re worried about burnout and things like that.

“The big deal here is we’re hearing from employees that they’ve been working lots of hours. We know that. … We need to figure out our overall game plan for the well-being for our employees. So it’s more than just money. It’s knowing how many patients we’re gonna have and how we can give people some time away. We want to make sure we have a good work-life balance as best we can in this situation.”

Compensation is definitely a key component. UnityPoint conducts a study every year of market values of all jobs in the company, from housekeeping to the emergency room. “We make adjustments based on market values of those jobs.”

UnityPoint has increased referral bonuses, especially for nurses. “It used to be $1,000 and now it’s $3,000 if they can find us a nurse that stays here for a year.” And that’s for any employee in any department who makes a referral.

Sign-on bonuses are not just for nurses, but for radiology, cooks. There are retention payments, “so they get so much in the beginning, so much after a certain amount of time, and they get another part if they stay, say, a year or two years, the larger portion is the retention at the end.

“So we’re trying to work on both getting them here and keeping them here,” Sesterhenn said.

The company also perused the list of recent retirees.

“We’ve kind of went into the bowels of some of our old numbers. We’ve pulled up a list of people who left the company over the last couple of years and go back and recall those people to see if they have any interest to come back, even part-time.”

A number of those former employees were happy to help.

There are other bonuses as well. There’s a regular bonus paid out in March if the company is doing well. COVID bonuses for employees who worked directly with patients to compensate for the extra hours worked. A “delta retention” for nurses, patient care techs and therapists who work directly bedside based on hours worked.

“We have a number of programs out there that also give people the chance to make a little more cash,” Sesterhenn said.

A program called Point for Health awards points for completing various challenges. One challenge might be participating in Journey to Wellness, which encourages workers to voluntarily get counseling for themselves and their spouses. Those sessions are worth 250 points, “and after 1,500 points we give them $150 in their paycheck for those things and other things that they do to stay healthy and help the community.”

There are several initiatives to encourage employees to stay healthy — mentally, physically, even financially. Well Beats is an online app featuring 20 exercise programs. “It’s just like any exercise class but you can do it at home.” There are online relaxation videos for use at home or at work. There are gym discounts, and in March a company gym will open across the street from the hospital in the North Crossing area for employees. UnityPoint also worked with Fidelity Investments to create a portal that offers financial planning and counseling.

The Soft Side of Hard Stuff is a program primarily aimed at managers. Every two weeks or so, any manager who wants can join a Zoom-type meeting to talk about issues in their department and get advice from peers.

RecognitionAnd there are several recognition programs at UnityPoint to let employees know their work is appreciated.

Honoring You is an app that allows any employee to thank another employee, and that individual’s manager gets a copy. Managers can actually give money as thank yous to employees, anywhere from $10 to $100.

Focus Star Award is for employees who go above and beyond. Pre-pandemic they would be honored at a luncheon, but now the praise is virtual, and honorees receive a certificate and a special badge. One winner helped out with a young teen who wouldn’t go to sleep without his mother in the hospital room. She hadn’t slept in days. “It was late at night, we had an employee who heard about the situation. … They were ready to go home but offered to stay the night.” With the mother’s permission, the employee sat the night with the boy, allowing the grateful mom to go home and get some much-needed sleep. “The mother felt confident to go home and get some rest. … That employee, instead of going home stayed the night, and ended up allowing that young teenager to get some sleep too.”

The Daisy Award honors one nurse per quarter who has done a most outstanding job for patients.

The Luminary Award is a four-year-old companywide honor dispensed annually. UnityPoint has 34,000 employees in three states, and the award honors the top three. Each affiliate nominates two employees. “Out of 34,000 people, in the last four years, Allen Hospital is the only affiliate that has had an award winner every year.” No other affiliate has had more than one.

“From a culture standpoint, we’re doing some things right here,” Sesterhenn said.

