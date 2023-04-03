DUBUQUE — A company with an office in Cedar Falls has been recognized as one of the Midwest’s top accounting firms by a leading publication.

Honkamp, P.C. recently was named a 2023 Top 10 Midwest CPA firm in Accounting Today’s annual ranking of CPA firms. Honkamp is a CPA and business advisory group with approximately 260 employees headquartered in Dubuque.

Honkamp also remains the fastest-growing Iowa-based firm highlighted. The publication listed Honkamp as among its “firms to watch.”

“In 2022, the firm experienced growth both organically, by offering our clients the professional services they need, and through the acquisitions of Vaassen, Pluemer CPAs, LLC, a Platteville, Wis., accounting firm, and the Cedar Falls, Iowa, office of Gosling & Co., P.C.,” Honkamp President and CEO Katie Thomas said in a news release. The company also acquired Nigl Accounting LLP, a CPA firm based in Oshkosh, Wis., in December 2021.

Honkamp – formerly known as Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. – now has been named a Top 10 Midwest CPA firm by Accounting Today each year for at least a decade. The Midwest category is comprised of firms based in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Honkamp also has garnered other recognition during that time, including being named a 2022 Top 200 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting and being recognized by Forbes in the 2022 America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms list.