Grow Cedar Valley Announces Leadercast Women - Ripple Effect

WATERLOO, IA – Grow Cedar Valley is excited to announce Leadercast Women – Ripple Effect to be held the morning of February 5 from 8:45 AM – 12:00 PM. Amplify your leadership impact at Leadercast 2021—Ripple Effect.

Attend to hear thought provoking-leadership lessons and inspiring takeaways from U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach, Emmy-nominated digital marketing guru Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur Radha Agrawal, Paralympian Bonnie St. John, Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta, and best-selling author Tiffany Dufu.

The Leadercast Women video sessions will be released to registrants on Monday, February 1, 2021. On Friday, February 5, 2021, a Zoom panel discussion on the ripple effect to amplify your leadership impact will be facilitated by the following Cedar Valley women leaders: Edita Begic of Vine Valley Real Estate, Stacey Bentley of Community Bank & Trust, Sara Laures of the VGM Group, and Felicia Smith Nalls of the City of Waterloo. Emcee for the event will be Abby Turpin, KWWL.

This premier sponsor for this event is VGM Group. The cost to attend is $75 and registration is open through January 22, 2021. For more information, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or visit https://www.growcedarvalley.com/leadercast-women.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0