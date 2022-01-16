GreenState Credit Union seeking energy audit RFPs

NORTH LIBERTY -- In an effort to achieve a net zero carbon footprint within the decade, GreenState Credit Union is seeking a consultant to conduct a comprehensive energy audit and recommend a Climate Action Plan. Locations included in this RFP are 2355 Landon Road and 585 W Penn Street in North Liberty, as well as any new GreenState construction between now and 2030.

The creation of an energy-saving checklist should be provided for all existing branches/buildings not named above to begin the process of reducing their carbon energy usage with the goal of being net carbon zero across the entire organization by 2040.

“GreenState is proud to begin accomplishing our goal of becoming a net carbon zero organization. As we discover and implement changes internally, we will share best practices with our staff, members, and communities,” states Zach Wahls, VP/Community Investment & Development. “Our hope is to find quality partners on this journey as we discover environmentally-friendly changes that make financial sense both today and for our future.”

GreenState is also approaching the final stages of installing a solar array on the roof of their headquarters. This roughly $250,000 investment consists of 386 panels and is expected to reduce their Carbon Footprint of the traditional electrical power demand between 20-30%.

With the completion of this solar energy system, it is anticipated over the next 25 years the energy savings are equivalent to powering 851 highway passenger vehicles, eliminate 1,384 tons of waste from entering the landfill, reduce the demand for coal energy production by 4.3 million pounds, and rely on 4,680 fewer acres of forests needed to sequester the carbon dioxide.

For more details and to complete a Climate Action Plan RFP, please visit https://www.greenstate.org/rfp/energy-audit-action-plan.html. This is the first of many conservation projects GreenState is planning to complete over the next several years, as environmental sustainability was recently announced as a major focus in their Community Investment Statement.

