Gary Lorenz named to newly created position at First Interstate Bank

Gary Lorenz has been named First Interstate Bank’s Chief Specialty Banking Officer.

In this new role, Lorenz will provide leadership and oversight for First Interstate’s Indirect Lending, Payment Services, and Home Loans divisions. Lorenz will be a member of the Company’s Executive team and will report directly to Kevin Riley, First Interstate’s President and CEO.

A 30-year veteran of the financial services industry, Lorenz has served in a variety of leadership roles and has vast experience in the direct/indirect lending and retail banking space. Lorenz most recently served as Cedar Valley Market President for Great Western Bank, which was acquired by First Interstate in February 2022.

A graduate of Hawkeye Institute of Technology (Hawkeye Community College) with a degree in accounting, Lorenz will be relocating to Billings, Montana.

“It’s an honor to serve as First Interstate’s Chief Specialty Banking Officer — a new role for the Bank. I am excited to collaborate with our division leaders to elevate First Interstate’sindirect lending, debit/credit cards, and mortgage products and services to the next level for our clients,” said Lorenz.

