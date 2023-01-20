Frost named to national career and technical education advisory council by CompTIA

WATERLOO — Jeff Frost, Waterloo Community Schools’ executive director of professional technical education, has been appointed to CompTIA’s National Advisory Council for Career and Technical Education. Composed of five members from each state, the goal of the council is to advocate for career and technical education for everyone, everywhere, in an ever-changing workforce.

“This committee is truly composed of some of the best and brightest in the area of CTE, hence my surprise to be nominated,” said Frost. “I am going to be able to tap into this group's brilliant minds and glean information that will be useful in Waterloo. To stay current and relevant is always our goal and this group is composed of the outside-the-box thinkers and the ones that are creating the next generation of the best of the best in the field.”