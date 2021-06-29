For educator and 8 Over 80 winner Anne Phillips, teaching is in her blood

Seventh in a series on this year’s Eight Over 80 winners.
WATERLOO — Anne Phillips grew up in the small town of Leland, Mississippi, the sixth of eight children. She entered adulthood at a tumultuous time in our nation’s history.
“I graduated from high school in 1959 and from Mississippi Valley State College in 1968,” Phillips said.
Both of her parents were teachers, and she — along with four of her siblings — followed in their footsteps.
Phillips secured a job teaching at Breisch High School in Leland at a time when racial tension was high. During her second year of teaching, 1969-1970, “we had to close out records in January 1970 and reopen both the black and white schools in the community totally integrated a few weeks later; we had some racial problems, but we addressed them internally.”
Phillips was aware of the historic nature of what was happening at her school, as were her colleagues.
“We talked to each other,” she said. “Communication was very important. We were able to handle the issues that came up.”
Phillips moved to Waterloo later that year.
“I had friends here,” she said. “I was trying to improve myself.”
She was assigned to Kingsley Elementary School and would spend the remainder of her teaching career there.
“I was the only black teacher on the staff for 28 years,” Phillips said. “There were other black workers in the building and an assistant principal, but I was the only teacher. And that record still stands.
“It could have been strange for me, but I’m the kind of person, I don’t let myself go down to negative. I gave them respect, and they gave me respect. I never felt uncomfortable.”
Through it all, children remained a priority for Phillips. When given the opportunity to go into school administration, she chose to stay in the classroom.
“I wanted to be with the kids.”
Throughout the mid-70s, Phillips directed the Vacation Bible School at Antioch Baptist Church. She also helped develop an after-school tutoring program at Payne Memorial AME Church. She worked with a committee that raised funds for Taryn Morehead, a local baby with spina bifida.
Additionally, Phillips co-chaired a fundraiser for an annex to Payne Church, is a lifelong member of the NAACP, and is a member of the Waterloo Women’s Civic Club, which organized to address community problems.
Phillips also is on the board of the Jesse Cosby Center. “We deliver meals, hold exercise programs. We sew quilts and donate them to the hospice or sick or shut-in people. We have Bible study.”
Still, her heart is with children.
“I love children. In fact, when I was teaching, parents would bring them early for one-to-one tutoring to help them catch up. I would see the pride they had in their accomplishments. That is a really good feeling,” she said. “When you are teaching, you are preparing a child for the world.”
“I always look at the positive and not the negative. We are too critical. We always look at the negative. Look for something good in a person.
“Children should set their goals high and always set new goals. We should be willing to talk to the children. They are the next generation. We have passed the gavel to them. Now they have to keep the gavel moving.
Phillips is concerned about racial tension in the countryand how it is impacting children.
“We have to resolve our differences and make our differences our strengths,” she said. “We need to find solutions. Police need to reach out to the community. Play with the children. Talk to them. We’ve got to find a way to erase some of the negative.”
“I wish we could talk about our problems. Problems can’t be solved if you don’t talk about them. There has to be a better way than what we are doing now.
“Each generation is responsible for the next generation, and we are failing this generation,” Phillips said.
“I see the neighborhood kids, and I talk to them. I ask them if they are doing what mom and dad tell them. I tell them to just do it. They might be president one day. Kids will look for grown-ups demonstrating positive vibes.”