For educator and 8 Over 80 winner Ann Phillips, teaching is in her blood

Still, her heart is with children.

“I love children. In fact, when I was teaching, parents would bring them early for one-to-one tutoring to help them catch up. I would see the pride they had in their accomplishments. That is a really good feeling,” she said. “When you are teaching, you are preparing a child for the world.”

“I always look at the positive and not the negative. We are too critical. We always look at the negative. Look for something good in a person.

“Children should set their goals high and always set new goals. We should be willing to talk to the children. They are the next generation. We have passed the gavel to them. Now they have to keep the gavel moving.

Phillips is concerned about racial tension in the countryand how it is impacting children.

“We have to resolve our differences and make our differences our strengths,” she said. “We need to find solutions. Police need to reach out to the community. Play with the children. Talk to them. We’ve got to find a way to erase some of the negative.”

“I wish we could talk about our problems. Problems can’t be solved if you don’t talk about them. There has to be a better way than what we are doing now.