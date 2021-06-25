Finance: Ready to Play Defense with Your Retirement Savings?

For most investors, it’s no surprise that markets are subject to up-and-down fluctuations over time. And if you are investing with a long-term perspective, it’s pretty common for your portfolio to experience temporary declines in value. Given enough time, markets generally have shown an ability to overcome losses and help investors continue to accumulate wealth.

However, managing market declines is different if you are nearing or in retirement. Chances are your 401(k), 403(b) or other type of workplace savings plan represents one of your largest financial assets. You want to make sure a sudden market downturn doesn’t put you in a difficult position.

It takes time to recover

from losses While much of our focus tends to be on news about stock markets performing well, the fact is that for investors, avoiding large losses can make a real difference. This is why many investors focus on determining their risk tolerance level and building a well-diversified mix of assets that reflects their risk preferences. As you grow older, you likely may want to reevaluate your investment risk. That’s because negative markets can be a lot more difficult to overcome if you are almost retired or you are already tapping your savings to meet current income needs.