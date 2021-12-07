Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping instructors earn national certification

CEDAR FALLS -- Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping Cedar Valley is proud to recognize three instructors who have earned national certifications to continue improving the program at Farrell’s.

Nicole Arntz and Katie Burkhardt received their Group Fitness Instructor certifications through the American Council on Exercise (ACE). ACE is a nationally NCCA-accredited certification program which has set high industry standards to elevate the role of exercise professionals and health coaches in their community.

Arntz is the Assistant Head Coach at Farrell’s and has been instructing for over two years. “I came to Farrell’s needing the motivation to get healthy again. I knew it was the right fit for me from day one because of how helpful and motivating everyone was. I love being one of our many awesome instructors and coaches to help motivate folks into being healthy again.”

Burkhardt has been a part of the Farrell’s team for seven years. “My favorite part of instructing is pushing people to work hard and reach their goals. Farrells has changed my life, and I'm so grateful to be a part of this program!” explains Burkhardt.

Both Arntz and Burkhardt also received their recertification as Level 2 Farrell’s instructors for both kickboxing and strength training in September.

Head Coach Angie Fuller also received a specialty certification in Fitness and Sports Nutrition through ACE. Fuller is an ACE certified health coach and has instructed with Farrell’s for the past eight years and co-owner for the past five years.

“Continuing education courses to deepen my knowledge base so I can help Farrell’s members is something I consider crucial in this career. As fitness and nutrition trends and fads come and go, I want to keep my skill sharp so members know where to go for information they can trust,” said Fuller.

For more information about Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping, please contact Head Coach Angie Fuller at angiefuller@extremebodyshaping.com or 319-505-2825. www.fxbcedarvalley.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0