Family farm alliance: Shared operations are heavy on corn

The Helm family, who row crop farm west of Forrest City, have developed a unique farming alliance that allows each of the three participating families to make independent decisions, while utilizing combined labor and machinery to lower the cost of producing a corn crop.

Steve graduated from Forrest City High School in 1978, and took the giant step of purchasing land in 1979 when he began farming. In 1982 he married Nancy. “Nancy grew up on a farm near Thompson, and for many years she ran the grain cart at harvest time,” said Steve, who is a second-generation farmer.

“My first crop year was 2004 when I was still in college. Dad’s sister had a farm and I rented it,” said Steve and Nancy’s son Adam, who is a tax preparer when he is not farming.

Younger brother Kirk started his farming operation in 2009. Steve bought a farm that spring and rented it to Kirk, who also works seasonally as a mechanic.

Through the family farm alliance, Steve said, “Each family farms independently, and we each own our own pieces of equipment, but those pieces of equipment are used for all our operations. Each of us picks out our own hybrids of corn, but with herbicides and other chemicals we try to pick out common ones, because we use a common sprayer. All our pieces of land are within an eight mile radius.”

Steve pointed out the shared operations are heavy on corn. “We do some rotation with soybeans, but most years we are 75 percent corn depending on the year. Most of our corn is sold to Christensen Farms and used in their hog rations.”

Preparation for the 2022 corn crop began last fall. “In the fall we laid down our anhydrous and fertilizer, and will run the field cultivator over our ground this spring before we plant. We spray a pre-emerge herbicide immediately after planting and a post-emerge herbicide when the corn is about 10 inches tall. We plant seed corn with the Bt Traits, and when needed when we lay down additional fertilizer with our pre-emerge herbicide,” said Adam.

“We have a John Deere Bar with Precision Planting Units on it, and we plant in 30-inch rows. The seed population varies with each field, but we plant up to 36,000 seeds per acre,” said Steve.

“We spray on our fungicide in late July, by plane or helicopter,” added Adam.

During the spring work, Adam runs the field cultivator, Steve does the planting, and Kirk transports the seed and fertilizer to his dad and also does mechanic work. Steve’s wife Nancy, Adam’s wife Trista, and Kirk’s wife Alicia bring meals to the field and run errands such as getting supplies and parts for machinery during busy seasons. In the fall, Adam runs the combine, Kirk runs the grain cart, and Steve hauls and unloads semis and keeps the dryer running. Kirk also repairs and services machinery.

“We have been strong believers in early harvesting, starting when the corn is 22 to 23 percent moisture,” said Steve. A newly installed drier on his farm can dry up to 2,400 bushels of corn per hour.

Concern for conservation is also a part of the combined operations. They use floatation track-tractors for better traction, and to create less soil compaction. They use minimum tillage, maintain grass-waterways, and some of the rolling ground is terraced. Five windmills are also present on the land they farm.

Speaking of current concerns for the 2022 crop year Steve said, “We use Round Up herbicide on both our corn and beans, and we kind of need it. Our supplier is confident we will get what we need this spring, but it is going to be a lot more expensive.

“We did get some recharge of moisture last fall, but we were really dry going into harvest. I think if we would have had the same hybrids we had 30 years ago, in last year’s dry conditions our yields would have been a lot less.”

“The cost of seed hasn’t went up nearly as much as fertilizers, chemicals, and machinery,” added Adam. “We had a major breakdown on the combine last fall, and they searched for a machinery part on the internet, and there was only one of that part in the country. To get the supporting parts for the repair, we had to go to five different dealerships to get the machine back together.”

What major changes have the Helms experienced since becoming corn producers? Steve said, “The tillage has changed a lot. When I started farming in these hills we plowed everything, now we use minimum tillage. One of the good invention of my time is the sound-guard tractors, which provide a lot more hearing protection.”

“The biggest change that I have seen is the price of grain,” added Adam. “My first year in farming was 2004 and the corn price was $1.91 per bushels.” Corn prices are three times that today.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0