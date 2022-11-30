Erin Bishop: Leadership means providing the resources to help others succeed

CEDAR FALLS — For Erin Bishop, leadership is about empowering others to succeed.

Colleagues of the vice president of strategy at AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising describe her as a “natural leader.”

The 38-year-old describes herself as a “bottom-up leader, instead of a top-down leader.” She credits involvement with 4-H as a youth for her strong leadership and communication skills.

“I grew up on an acreage, and I grew up in 4-H creating and working with exhibits. Every year I went to the state fair and I learned how to work and talk with people. I loved that,” said Bishop, a Dike native.

In her role at AMPERAGE, Bishop leads the account management team as well as the agency’s research marketing and strategy initiatives and brand development. She has been with the company for seven years.

“I’m here to remove barriers and to provide the tools and resources we need to accomplish our goals,” said Bishop, a believer in servant leadership. “I’m here to help my team succeed and give them what they need to be successful.”

Bishop has been named as one of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.

“I’m humbled. I prefer being in the background, the one giving the awards. It’s very humbling and I’m grateful to be recognized in this group of 20 individuals. It’s an honor,” she said.

In his nomination, AMPERAGE President and CEO Bryan Earnest described Bishop’s “big responsibilities” that she manages with “grace and determination. Such a pro. She has always handled everything we have thrown at her and has done it extremely well.”

Bishop graduated in 2006 from Wartburg College in Waverly with a degree in communication arts and public relations plus a business minor. Fresh out of college, her first job was at Von Maur in Cedar Falls. She worked there for nine months before accepting a position with Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber as communications director.

“That was a great launching pad, not just because of the work, but because of the networking and all the people you meet from other businesses. It has a special place in my heart because it was my first ‘big girl’ job and the people I worked with helped me development my skills and push forward,” Bishop explained.

She continued her career growth at Strategic Marketing Services, a research organization on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Five years later, she joined the AMPERAGE team in market research, primarily in health care marketing.

“Erin is a natural leader, one who doesn’t need the title,” said Mickey Waschkat, who also nominated Bishop for 20 Under 40. “I haven’t met a person who doesn’t look to Erin as a role model. John C. Maxwell says ‘a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.’ This is Erin.”

Good leadership, Bishop said, requires “two-way communication and being a listener and someone the staff feel they can talk to openly, and someone they can trust, who can help, guide and mentor them.”

She’s also the busy mom of three children, Paxton, 14, Jaxon, 11, and Evie, 6. She finds time to volunteer at Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, including escorting a group of fifth-graders on a bus trip to the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.

“I spend a lot of time in the bleachers and on the sidelines. My boys are in all sports, and my daughter loves gymnastics and dance. I love being outdoors – kayaking, biking, hiking. I love to read, mostly books about leadership,” she said, smiling. “I’m a learner, and I’d rather read than watch TV.”

Bishop serves as a Grow Cedar Valley Ambassador, an advisory board member of Cedar Valley Women Connect – a branch of Women Lead Change, and on the board for Blessed Beginnings. She also is passionate about her involvement with Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa.

“She is dedicated, passionate and very engaged. She invites others into our mission, volunteers in the classroom to teach financial literacy and helps recruit other board members and volunteers. Erin has an outstanding work ethic and personality,” said Junior Achievement’s Regional Director of Development Katelyn Tungland.

Bishop’s aim is to inspire students while providing the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.

“It’s all about the future. I look at what I want for my kids, myself and my family and think about how I can do my part to make my community better. That looks different for each person,” she said.

“JA speaks to me. I look at what kids experience through the program. It’s making an investment in the future, their future. Compassion and kindness and helping improves quality of life.”

Earnest added, “There is no doubt that Erin is not only a future leader, she is a strong leader now making a significant impact on the Cedar Valley.”