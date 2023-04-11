WATERLOO — Iowa native Elizabeth Klinge has joined KWWL TV’s evening newscast. She began co-anchoring KWWL News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. on Friday.

This is a return to her home state after spending the last three years as an anchor/reporter at KOVR-TV in Sacramento, California.

Klinge grew up on a farm near Elkader, according to a news release from the TV station. She attended the University of Iowa, earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She graduated with honors and high distinction.

After college, Klinge was a reporter/anchor at WHO-TV in Des Moines for nearly seven years. She also worked as an anchor/reporter at KCCI-TV in Des Moines for almost five years. She has been honored with an Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Award for Best Morning Newscast and nominated for News Anchoring.

“We are thrilled to be getting someone with so much experience covering news in Iowa,” KWWL News Director Andrew Altenbern said in the release. “Elizabeth will be a very strong addition to our evening anchor team of Ron Steele and Collin Dorsey. We feel Eastern Iowans will really enjoy and appreciate her skills, professionalism and Iowa values.”

“I loved my time in California, but Iowa is home,” said Klinge. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to return home and work at a station with such a respected news team and great tradition of excellence. It’s an honor to work with Ron Steele and Collin Dorsey and I can’t wait to team up with them to cover Eastern Iowa.”

“We are delighted to have someone with Elizabeth’s broadcasting experience and love for Iowa join our team,” said John Huff, KWWL vice president and general manager. “It’s great for our station and our viewers.”

