East High School graduate to be promoted to CEO of Michigan company

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Kysha (Wright) Frazier, a 1994 East High School graduate, will be promoted to president and chief executive officer of Corporation for a Skilled Workforce in Ann Arbor, Michigan, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
She will replace Larry Good, who is retiring after 32 years of leading the company, which develops workforce strategies and solutions across the country with policy makers and practioners. Fraizer is a 14-year veteran of the CSW and is currently vice president of policy and strategy.
At East High, Fraizer was a cheerleader, played basketball and even held the women’s open 400 meter record for more than 20 years. She was also the president of the student council. After high school, she went to college at the University of Iowa.
Photos: RAGBRAI rolls through Mason City on Wednesday
RAGBRAI 15
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down First Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 14
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down First Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
RAGBRAI 18
Residents watch and wave as RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 20
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 28
Cyclists claim their baggage from the RAGBRAI trailers as they set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 26
RAGBRAI participants roam through the vendors and entertainment in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 31
RAGBRAI cyclists set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 29
RAGBRAI cyclists set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
RAGBRAI 1
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 2
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 3
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 19th Street into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 4
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 5
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 6
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 7
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 8
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 9
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 10
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 11
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 12
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 13
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 16
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 17
Residents watch as RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 19
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 21
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 22
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 23
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 24
RAGBRAI participants roam through the vendors and entertainment in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 25
RAGBRAI participants roam through the vendors and entertainment in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 27
Danny Grause performs on the Principal Pavilion stage as RAGBRAI participants roam through the vendors and entertainment in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 30
RAGBRAI cyclists set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.