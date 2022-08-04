 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East High School graduate to be promoted to CEO of Michigan company

Kysha Fraizer

WATERLOO — Kysha (Wright) Frazier, a 1994 East High School graduate, will be promoted to president and chief executive officer of Corporation for a Skilled Workforce in Ann Arbor, Michigan, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

She will replace Larry Good, who is retiring after 32 years of leading the company, which develops workforce strategies and solutions across the country with policy makers and practioners. Fraizer is a 14-year veteran of the CSW and is currently vice president of policy and strategy.

At East High, Fraizer was a cheerleader, played basketball and even held the women’s open 400 meter record for more than 20 years. She was also the president of the student council. After high school, she went to college at the University of Iowa.

