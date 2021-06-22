Dunkerton values Tom DeLong's passion for town, service

DeLong retired from John Deere after 36 years. “I was a machinist. Whatever machine they had, I could run it,” he said.

He also served numerous terms on Dunkerton’s City Council and one term as mayor.

“I’ve served on the council off and on since the ‘60s,” DeLong said. “I would run whenever we needed someone, and we always needed someone.

“I preferred the council,” he said. “The mayor is the one who has to get up in the middle of the night to get the cows out of the park. That’s how it is in a small town. You do what needs to be done.”

DeLong sits on Veridian Credit Union’s board of directors, a volunteer position he has held since 1989. “We do the strategic planning of where we want to go and what we want to do,” DeLong said. “We set the direction for our CEO. It’s a super board. We think it’s one of the best.”

DeLong also served lengthy stints on the Park Board and the Dunkerton Telephone board of directors and is an elder at the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton.