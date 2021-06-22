Dunkerton values Tom DeLong's passion for town, service

Second in a series on this year’s Eight Over 80 winners.
DUNKERTON — Tom DeLong, 81, grew up on a farm two miles outside of Dunkerton, and he has been serving the community ever since.
“Dunkerton is kind of a bedroom town for Waterloo,” he said.” It is about 15 miles out. It’s a safe environment. You know everybody, and everybody watches out for everybody else. We have a population of about 890, and we don’t have any stoplights.”
DeLong was active in Boy Scouts and, in high school would become Dunkerton’s first Eagle Scout.
While still in high school, DeLong enlisted in the U.S. Army and left for basic training right after graduation. “I did that instead of getting drafted and having to do something I didn’t want to do,” he said. He was a mechanic. “I worked on anything that had a motor.” He served eight years in the reserves.
In 1960, DeLong married his high school sweetheart, Kristin. “I had to wait for her to graduate from high school. She was an adorable lady.”
They were married 56 years when she passed away.
From that union came four children, 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. “With two more on the way,” DeLong said.
DeLong retired from John Deere after 36 years. “I was a machinist. Whatever machine they had, I could run it,” he said.
He also served numerous terms on Dunkerton’s City Council and one term as mayor.
“I’ve served on the council off and on since the ‘60s,” DeLong said. “I would run whenever we needed someone, and we always needed someone.
“I preferred the council,” he said. “The mayor is the one who has to get up in the middle of the night to get the cows out of the park. That’s how it is in a small town. You do what needs to be done.”
DeLong sits on Veridian Credit Union’s board of directors, a volunteer position he has held since 1989. “We do the strategic planning of where we want to go and what we want to do,” DeLong said. “We set the direction for our CEO. It’s a super board. We think it’s one of the best.”
DeLong also served lengthy stints on the Park Board and the Dunkerton Telephone board of directors and is an elder at the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton.
DeLong served as a bus escort for the UAW. “We would travel all over. We’d have two and three busloads. I did that for more than 20 years. We’d go everywhere and anywhere. The last trip was to Florida. We’ve been to Canada and Alaska. We’d have 100 people or so to keep track of so that everyone would have a great time.”
At 81, DeLong recently retired from driving a bus for the Dunkerton Community Schools after 17 years.
“I drove bus routes and drove to activities. I really enjoyed it. Especially the preschoolers. They always tug at your heart. I would always try to give them a word of encouragement.”
DeLong has even transported his great-grandchildren. “We’ve had five generations of our family go through the Dunkerton schools,” he said.
DeLong plays as hard as he works. He enjoys kayaking, fishing, hunting and trap shooting with his grandkids. He used to race motorcycles and participated in the John Deere bowling league.
Now, his favorite pastime is Sundays with his family. “We trade off fixing supper and play cards,” he said.
DeLong can even add saving a life to his resume.
“I was ice fishing with a friend at George Wyth a few years back,” DeLong said. “He fell through the ice. I dropped down and saw him come up once and go back down. He came up again and went back down. I knew if we went down a third time, he wasn’t coming back up. He came up again, and I hollered at him. I grabbed the auger we had. He grabbed it, and I pulled him out. He must have been around 250 (pounds).”
DeLong’s contributions to his community have not gone unnoticed. In 2019, Dunkerton Community Schools and the Dunkerton Athletic Booster Club asked him to serve as grand marshal for Homecoming festivities.
It is clear how DeLong feels about Dunkerton, and the feeling is mutual. A 2020 proclamation from the city reads, “Whereas, Thomas DeLong has been a highly esteemed member of our community during his adult lifetime, and, whereas, Tom has earned the respect and admiration of his family, friends, neighbors, acquaintances, and has taught us lessons in integrity, compassion and honesty.”